Flybe to return? Collapsed airline could restart next year in major boost for the industry

Regional airline Flybe could restart operations next year with a former shareholder buying its remaining assets. The airline collapsed in early March this year after the UK government refused to grant a £100million loan. Virgin Atlantic and Connect Airways also said they could no longer offer financial support.

The coronavirus pandemic was also partly responsible after having a detrimental affect on Flybe’s trading.

Flybe is planning to “start off smaller than before” according to its new owner Thyme Opco.

It’s unclear whether Flybe will have a operating licence.

Flybe carried eight million passengers each year before it collapsed earlier in the year.

The airline also ran 40 percent of the UK’s regional flights which included 80 percent or more flights from Southampton Airport, Exeter and Belfast City.

The airline employed over 2,000 people when it collapsed.

This year has been tough for the travel sector, with many companies going under or cutting operations due to travel restrictions.

Currently, the UK has a travel corridor list in place for those looking to go on holiday abroad.

The list is comprised of countries that Britons can travel to without facing quarantine on their return to the UK.

Countries not included on the list mean that Britons must self-isolate for 14 days on their return to the UK.

Yesterday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps unveiled plans to cut the quarantine period in half by December.

The revelation has had a positive impact on travellers with 78 percent of UK travellers saying that if they half the quarantine time period, they are more likely to go abroad, according to Skyscanner.

Skyscanner, a search engine and travel agency, surveyed 1,120 UK travellers in a new poll on quarantine on their website.

The poll suggested that 78 percent of travellers said halving the quarantine time from 14 to seven days would make them more likely to travel abroad to certain countries.

They also asked 3500 UK travellers in a previous poll about their thoughts on airport testing.

The data revealed that 69 percent of UK travellers said they would be prepared to pay for a test in order to be able to travel and avoid quarantine on their return.

Today, Heathrow Airport became the first in the UK to offer rapid testing.

Quarantine exemption list (Image: EXPRESS)

Travellers visiting destinations in Italy and Hong Kong can benefit from a new one-hour rapid coronavirus test.

Holidaymakers will have to book the test in advance which will cost £80.

Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “These facilities will make it easier for passengers going to those countries to get a test and have the potential to provide a service for arriving passengers.

“Ultimately, we need a common international standard for pre-departure testing, and we welcome the UK Government’s recent announcement that it wants to take a global lead in establishing this.

“We will work with them to make this happen as soon as possible so that we protect livelihoods as well as lives.”

