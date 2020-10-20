Flybe to return? Collapsed airline could restart next year in major boost for the industry

The coronavirus pandemic was also partly responsible after having a detrimental affect on Flybe’s trading.

Flybe is planning to “start off smaller than before” according to its new owner Thyme Opco.

It’s unclear whether Flybe will have a operating licence.

Flybe carried eight million passengers each year before it collapsed earlier in the year.

