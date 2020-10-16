Food recall: Lidl recalls products over serious health concerns – more batches affected

A notice from Lidl states: “This is due to the product containing undeclared aspartame, a source of phenylalanine.

“Only individuals suffering from the inherited disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), who are unable to metabolise phenylalanine effectively, are affected.

“For persons not suffering from PKU the product is still suitable for consumption.”

The affected packs have 300 tablets and the best before dates of January and February 2023.

