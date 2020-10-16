Food recall: Lidl recalls products over serious health concerns – more batches affected

A notice from Lidl states: “This is due to the product containing undeclared aspartame, a source of phenylalanine.
“Only individuals suffering from the inherited disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), who are unable to metabolise phenylalanine effectively, are affected.
“For persons not suffering from PKU the product is still suitable for consumption.”
The affected packs have 300 tablets and the best before dates of January and February 2023.
The batch codes L 00083 A, L00083 B, L00149 A all pose a risk.
Customers who have an intolerance to the substance are urged not to eat it.
A notice posted by the retailer said they can return it to stores in exchange for a refund with or without a receipt.
Alternatively, shoppers can dispose of the product themselves and get a refund by emailing customers services.
Batch codes L 91424 A, L 91424 B, L 91424 C and L 91424 D have been recalled.
Point-of-sale notices have been issued in stores which contain more information.
The items can also be returned to stores by those with an intolerance.
The Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product, and suffer from phenylketonuria (PKU), do not eat it.
“Instead, return it to the Lidl GB store from where it was bought for a full refund.”