Food recall: Sainsbury's and Aldi issue warning as salmonella found in food – full list

By

Symptoms include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. The affected packs are 300 grams with the batch code 2653152 and best before date of September 8, 2021. Anyone who has purchased one of the above packs is being urged not to consume it. Instead, the item can be returned to the store where it was bought for a refund. DON’T MISS

Point of sale notices have been issued and will be displayed in Sainsbury’s stores. The notices state: “It has been brought to our attention that there may be a small quantity of By Sainsbury’s cooked mussels 300 grams (frozen), with a best before date of 08/09/2021 that may be contaminated with salmonella. “No other date codes are affected. We are asking customers not to consume this product and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store when it is safe to do so, where they will receive a full refund. - Advertisement - “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

The Food Standards Agency website reads: “Aldi is extending its recall of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken to include all batches and all best before dates, because the products may contain salmonella.” Point of sale notices have also been issued to stores which gives shoppers more information. Customers who have bought the items are again asked not to eat them. Instead, the products can be returned by shoppers to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund. When an issue is spotted, food items can be recalled or withdrawn, where they are taken off shelves.