Food recall: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Iceland and SPAR recall products over health risk fears

Tesco Tesco is recalling a cereal bar after the possible presence of Salmonella was discovered in several batches. Customers who have bought the Eat Natural Brazil & Sultana with Peanuts and Almonds Bar 50g, should return the product to a Tesco store for a full refund. The best before dates that are affected include September 2020, October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, April 2021, May 2021 and June 2021. No receipt is required and no other Eat Natural products are known to be affected. Customers who have recently bought this product are urged to check the best before date immediately. DON’T MISS:

Sainsbury’s Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s are recalling their UHT milk because of a possible microbiological contamination. They are recalling the semi-skimmed less than two percent one litre UHT milk because the product may be unsafe for customers to drink. - Advertisement - The best before dates are December 28, 2020 and December 29, 2020. Anyone who has this in their cupboard should return it to the supermarket for a full refund. Iceland Frozen food supermarket Iceland has several food recalls in place.

The retailer has recalled two of its own-brand chicken products after testing found the presence of salmonella in certain batches. It’s also issued a recall on Greggs frozen steak bakes because they may contain small pieces of plastic. The best before dates affected include December 20, 2020, December 22, 2020 and December 23, 2020. Customers have been asked to return the specified Greggs bakes, Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters to stores for a refund.

The Southern Fried Chicken Popsters affected were sold in 220g packs with a best before date of April 4, 2021. The affected Curry Chicken Breast Toppers had the best before dates of February 27, 2021, March 17, 2021 and April 8, 2021 and were sold in 400g packets. - Advertisement - SPAR Food store SPAR has recalled its own-brand Chicken and Prawn Paella over concerns it may contain fish, molluscs, milk and wheat, all of which are not mentioned on the label. The best before date affected is October 2021 and the meals come in a 600g pack. Anyone who has this meal should return it to their local store for a full refund. Waitrose Waitrose & Partners is recalling their Chocolate Mini Cupcakes because of undeclared walnuts. The product pack was mis-packed and contains Coffee and Walnut Mini Cupcakes instead. This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts. - Advertisement - The recall affects products sold in a pack of nine with the best before date of October 6, 2020.

Source:Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

