Home Lifestyle Food recall: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Iceland and SPAR recall products over health risk...
Lifestyle

Food recall: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Iceland and SPAR recall products over health risk fears

1

Tesco

Tesco is recalling a cereal bar after the possible presence of Salmonella was discovered in several batches.

Customers who have bought the Eat Natural Brazil & Sultana with Peanuts and Almonds Bar 50g, should return the product to a Tesco store for a full refund.

The best before dates that are affected include September 2020, October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, April 2021, May 2021 and June 2021.

No receipt is required and no other Eat Natural products are known to be affected. Customers who have recently bought this product are urged to check the best before date immediately.

DON’T MISS:
Aldi, Iceland, Tesco & Waitrose launch Christmas food range [PICTURES] 
Tesco delivery fee hack: Money Saving Expert on how to cut your cost [TIP]
Supermarkets launch huge changes for shoppers as lockdown eases [INSIGHT]

Sainsbury’s

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s are recalling their UHT milk because of a possible microbiological contamination.

They are recalling the semi-skimmed less than two percent one litre UHT milk because the product may be unsafe for customers to drink.

- Advertisement -

The best before dates are December 28, 2020 and December 29, 2020. Anyone who has this in their cupboard should return it to the supermarket for a full refund.

Iceland

Frozen food supermarket Iceland has several food recalls in place.

The retailer has recalled two of its own-brand chicken products after testing found the presence of salmonella in certain batches.

It’s also issued a recall on Greggs frozen steak bakes because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The best before dates affected include December 20, 2020, December 22, 2020 and December 23, 2020. 

Customers have been asked to return the specified Greggs bakes, Chip Shop Curry Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters to stores for a refund.

The Southern Fried Chicken Popsters affected were sold in 220g packs with a best before date of April 4, 2021.

The affected Curry Chicken Breast Toppers had the best before dates of February 27, 2021, March 17, 2021 and April 8, 2021 and were sold in 400g packets.

- Advertisement -

SPAR

Food store SPAR has recalled its own-brand Chicken and Prawn Paella over concerns it may contain fish, molluscs, milk and wheat, all of which are not mentioned on the label.

The best before date affected is October 2021 and the meals come in a 600g pack.

Anyone who has this meal should return it to their local store for a full refund.

Waitrose

Waitrose & Partners is recalling their Chocolate Mini Cupcakes because of undeclared walnuts.

The product pack was mis-packed and contains Coffee and Walnut Mini Cupcakes instead.

This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts.

- Advertisement -

The recall affects products sold in a pack of nine with the best before date of October 6, 2020.

Source:Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLiverpool new boy Thiago sent Man City message with mouthwatering debut in Chelsea win
Next articleBest supplements for cholesterol: Natural extracts that can help reduce cholesterol

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Sophie Countess of Wessex body language is 'semi-maternal' with Kate Middleton

Newslanes - 0
"When Sophie married Edward she was hailed as the new Diana," she said. "But what followed looked like a masterclass in hunkering in as the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Never Forget Your Mask Again: Design Tips for Covid-Era Foyers

Newslanes - 0
RACK HACK Organize the family’s protective effects with a piece like the Ada Hall Tree and Shoe Storage, $ 355, allmodern.com. Photo: Taaryn BrenchBy...
Read more
Lifestyle

Prince William's 'personal' appeal is 'exact opposite' to Prince Harry 'lecture' – expert

Newslanes - 0
Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have both had written pieces published in recent days and the brother's use of language could not...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to Avoid the 5 Worst Kitchen Design Mistakes

Newslanes - 0
POOR SENSE OF SCALE Architect Mary Maydan came across a kitchen island that doubled as a fish tank. Illustration: Naomi ClarkeBy Rachel Wolfe Close Rachel WolfeOct. 2, 2020...
Read more
Lifestyle

Nick Maiorino, CEO for Alcott Center for Mental Health Services in Los Angeles, Welcomes Dezetta Burnett, Joely Fisher and Antonio Goodwin to its Board...

Newslanes - 0
Financial Advisor - Antonio Goodwin - "I joined the Alcott Center board because I believe we have a duty to serve our community and...
Read more
Lifestyle

The natural supplement proven to boost sexual function and lower blood pressure

Newslanes - 0
As the NHS explains, they're both measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg). Researchers attribute the blood-pressure lowering effect of L-arginine to its role in the...
Read more

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Ex-Rangers goalies reflect on Henrik Lundqvist's tenure in New York: 'He was a rock star'

Sports Newslanes - 0
Jackie Spiegel Fifteen years and a handful of days ago, the lights went up on one of the greatest productions in sports history.Fifteen years and a...
Read more

Justice League's Joe Manganiello And More Just Joined Zack Snyder’s Netflix Project

Tv & Radio Newslanes - 0
The anime series marks the second project that is being spawned from Zack Snyder’s movie. The other is a prequel film that will be...
Read more

NeNe Leakes gets emotional in first televised interview since announcing 'RHOA' departure

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
On Friday’s episode of Tamron Hall, reality star NeNe Leakes gave her first televised interview since announcing that she was leaving The Real Housewives...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: