Football Manager 2021 has body language for chats with players

Safe hands.

Football Manager 2021 has body language for chats with players, Sports Interactive has revealed.

This new body language system was shown off as part of a short video outlining new features for the sim. In the game, you get a description of your body language when you choose the way to respond to a player’s question. You also get a read on the player’s body language as they respond.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Other new features we noticed from the video include tweaks to transfers (now you can ask agents about their player’s availability, which more accurately reflects modern transfers), and press conferences get a shake up, with a different layout more like a real conference.

Football Manager 2021 comes out 24th November on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s coming out on Xbox, too – but not PlayStation.

