Home Science For The First Time, Astronomers See Plumes of Sulfur Dioxide From The...
Science

For The First Time, Astronomers See Plumes of Sulfur Dioxide From The Volcanoes of Io

0

By

Michelle Starr

For the first time, astronomers have seen clear evidence of plumes of toxic volcanic gas erupting forth from the volcanoes of Io.

New radio images of the Jovian moon have finally provided some answers to long-standing questions about its atmosphere.

Io is the most volcanic place in the Solar System. More than 400 active volcanoes speckle its surface, the manifestation of the moon’s internal stress as it is gravitationally tugged in different directions not just by Jupiter but by the planet’s other three Galilean moons.

Io’s thin atmosphere and surface are dominated by sulfur dioxide – yes, brimstone – belched from the interior. It spews out as a gas through volcanic splits and maws and settles on the ground at night as it cools, giving the moon its sickly yellow and orange hues.

But just how much of that gas directly comes from volcanoes, versus how much comes from frozen surface sulfur dioxide re-heated in sunlight? That has been difficult to quantify.

“It was not known which process drives the dynamics in Io’s atmosphere,” said astronomer Imke de Pater of the University of California, Berkeley.

“Is it volcanic activity, or gas that sublimates from the icy surface when Io is in sunlight? What we show is that, actually, volcanoes do have a large impact on the atmosphere.”

- Advertisement -

Researchers finally have some answers, and at the same time have been able to detect plumes of volcanic sulfur dioxide on the moon.

For a world that’s constantly leaking volcanic gas, Io’s atmosphere is surprisingly thin; most of gas therein escapes through a complex interaction with Jupiter and its magnetic field at a rate of around 1 metric ton per second, contributing to a colossal doughnut of plasma called the Io plasma torus that orbits Jupiter.

The remaining atmosphere can reveal a lot about the geological processes in the moon’s interior, which in turn could help us understand some of the dynamics of planets beyond our Solar System.

If we know precisely the effects of the competing gravitational influences on Io, and why those influences don’t have the same effect on other bodies, we can make more educated inferences on how gravitational influences affect exoplanets too far away to see well.

So, astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile to take a closer look at Io under radio wavelengths as it moves in and out of Jupiter’s shadow – a Jovian eclipse.

The first thing they found is that sulfur dioxide does not stay in Io’s atmosphere. At night, the temperature drops below sulfur dioxide’s freezing point.

When that surface reemerges into daylight, the frozen sulfur dioxide sublimates back into the atmosphere, replenishing it in about 10 minutes – much quicker than expected.

This strange quirk turned out to be the perfect tool for studying the volcanic atmospheric contribution.

“When Io passes into Jupiter’s shadow, and is out of direct sunlight, it is too cold for sulfur dioxide gas, and it condenses onto Io’s surface,” explained astronomer Statia Luszcz-Cook from Columbia University.

- Advertisement -

“During that time we can only see volcanically-sourced sulfur dioxide. We can therefore see exactly how much of the atmosphere is impacted by volcanic activity.”

In the ALMA images, the team was able to clearly identify, for the first time, evidence of plumes of sulfur dioxide and sulfur monoxide emitting from volcanic sources.

In volcanic regions with no sulfur dioxide or monoxide, they saw something else – potassium chloride, another volcanic gas.

This suggests that different volcanoes are tapping into different magma reservoirs, rather than sharing them. This suggests some interesting complexity beneath the surface of Io.

True-colour image of Io taken by the Galileo spacecraft. (NASA/JPL/University of Arizona)

From their images, the team was able to calculate the volcanic contribution to Io’s atmosphere. Around 30 to 50 percent of the sulfur dioxide comes directly from volcanoes.

Obviously future work will help narrow that down. The team says that the next step in their research is trying to take the temperature of Io’s atmosphere, particularly at low altitudes. This will be somewhat more challenging, but not impossible.

“To measure the temperature of Io’s atmosphere, we need to obtain a higher resolution in our observations, which requires that we observe the moon for a longer period of time. We can only do this when Io is in sunlight, since it does not spend much time in eclipse,” de Pater said.

- Advertisement -

“During such an observation, Io will rotate by tens of degrees. We will need to apply software that helps us make unsmeared images. We have done this previously with radio images of Jupiter made with ALMA and the Very Large Array.”

The research is available in two papers, one published in The Planetary Science Journal, and the other in press with The Planetary Science Journal and uploaded to arXiv.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGolden Krust® Increases Distribution of their Plant-based Jamaican Style Patties Made with Beyond Meat®
Next articleUber And Lyft Must Make Drivers Employees, California Court Rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Tornadoes in the UK: Met Office now able to predict weather phenomenon

0
ByWhen one thinks of tornadoes, one looks to central USA, specifically the Great Plains where destructive whirlwinds often occur. However, up to 30 tornadoes...
Read more
Science

NASA satellite images reveal 'scars' left by California wildfires

0
ByThroughout August and September, millions of acres across California were ablaze following an "unprecedented outburst of dry lightning in August 2020". Exceptionally hot heatwaves...
Read more
Science

Archaeology news: Sacrificed llamas discovered buried ALIVE in Inca ritual

0
ByLlamas were a prize possession to the Inca people, providing food and materials for clothing. But a recent discovery has found Incas were sacrificing...
Read more
Science

Aliens 'may have already spotted us' astronomers announce – 'What would they think?'

0
ByThe hunt for alien life has so far concentrated on our nearest neighbours in the solar system, and planets orbiting stars far beyond our...
Read more
Science

SpaceX launch LIVE stream: Watch here SpaceX launch the 15th batch of Starlink satellites

0
ByWeather permitting, the newest batch will launch after 5pm BST (4pm UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida. However, the latest weather forecasts suggest...
Read more
Science

NASA blow: Biden to ‘ruin’ space programme as China poised to ‘occupy' Moon and Mars

0
ByThe US space agency has revealed it will be announcing an "exciting new discovery" about the Moon in a press conference next Monday. No...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Pound to euro exchange rate: No new hope for GBP as Brexit oppositions come head-to-head

Travel 0
ByWhen the announcement first came that Brexit trade talks would resume, the pound saw its biggest one-day growth against the euro since March. However,...
Read more

Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star reacts to 'naughty' Naga Munchetty's 'bat' comment

Celebrity 0
By“I was very nervous of animals whenever I cycled,” Naga said, after Mike's report on cyclist Chris Froome falling behind the Vuelta an Espana...
Read more

iPhone 12 released today: Apple reveals best and new ways to buy its smartphones

Lifestyle 0
ByToday is the day Apple fans have been waiting for all year. From this morning, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will finally...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress