Ford Issues 3 Recalls Over Safety Concerns

By

Dawn Geske

Following a recall for several thousand vehicles over backup camera issues, Ford (F) has issued three separate recalls for the Ford Transit Connect, Escape, and Mustang models.

The first recall affects its 2019 to 2020 Ford Transit Connect vans that are equipped with a 2.5 L engine. In these vehicles, the software calibration for the engine’s failsafe cooling strategy may have temperature threshold values that are higher than intended by the manufacturer.

If the engine temperature elevates due to coolant loss, there could be a delay in the vehicle’s failsafe cooling strategy, which may result in the engine temperatures exceeding critical limits. In some cases, this could cause the engine to run at temperatures above the critical limit for prolonged periods of time, resulting in engine damage or fire.

Ford has not received any reports of accidents, injuries, or fires related to the recall, which affects over 3,400 Transits Connect vans that were produced at its Valencia Assembly Plant in California from Aug. 2, 2018 to July 30, 2020.

To repair the issue, Ford dealers will update the powertrain control module.

The second recall from Ford is for its 2020 Ford Escape SUVs that may have a tire pressure monitoring system that functions at a reduced capacity. This may cause the system to intermittently fail to warn the driver that the rear tires have low air pressure, leading to poor vehicle handling and control while increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford said it has not received any reports of accident or injury related to the recall that affects over 700 vehicles that were built at its Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky from June 26, 2020 to Aug. 14, 2020.

To remedy the problem, Ford dealers will replace the body control module.

The last recall affects the Ford 2017 to 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 vehicles sold in Canada. The muscle cars may have daytime running lamps that do not activate as intended. If the daytime running lights are not illuminated, they can decrease visibility to other drivers during the day, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall that affects over 800 Mustang Shelby vehicles that were built at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan from Sept. 22, 2016 to July 12, 2020.

To fix the issue, Ford dealers will update the body control module software.

Shares of Ford were trading at $ 7.70 as of 11:55 a.m. EDT, up 3 cents or 0.33%.

Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images