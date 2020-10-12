Home Lifestyle Ford recall: Owners will receive £500 worth of free fuel as compensation
Ford recall: Owners will receive £500 worth of free fuel as compensation

Ford Kuga owners will receive the free goodwill gesture if they are affected by a recent safety recall which was announced in August. Ford has revealed the free fuel is paid to customers for the increased fuel consumption caused as their car was not functioning as intended.x

Back in August, Ford revealed that 27,000 Kuga models based around the globe could be affected by a battery overheating issue.

Because of this glitch owners have been told to only use their vehicles EV auto mode.

This setting ensures owners cannot make use of the car’s pure electric range meaning they must put in extra fuel to make up for the added difference.

The sale of Kuga Petrol Hybrid models built before 26 June has been temporarily suspended as part of the recall.

Some Ford owners will receive £500 worth of fuel consumption (Image: Getty)

Ford Kuga owners will receive the compensation (Image: Ford)

A statement from Ford said: “The safety of our customers is a top priority. We realise that vehicle recalls are inconvenient to customers, but they assure vehicle safety in service.

“As part of our commitment to safety, the sale of all Kuga PHEV vehicles is temporarily suspended to address a potential concern with the high voltage battery, which in certain circumstances could result in a fire in the battery area.

“Customers currently in possession of any Kuga PHEV are advised to not charge their vehicles and to only drive in EV Auto mode until rework is completed by their Ford dealer.

“It is important to stress that the vehicles remain safe to drive in EV Auto mode.

“This latest action includes all Kuga PHEVs built to date, many of which have already been reworked by a Ford dealer.

“Owners are being individually contacted. We also will discuss with them as soon as possible when to schedule the rework at their chosen dealership once a complete and approved update is in place.”

Ford has previously confirmed that four fires are “likely” to have been caused by the overheating issues

However, there have been no injuries or fatalities as a result of the glitch at this stage.

Alongside the freebies, Ford customers have received an email with a message from the Managing Director on the current situation.

In an email to customers, Ford has apologised for the ongoing inconvenience caused to drivers.

However, drivers could be set for a long period of disruption with the firm revealing that a solution to the problems could take months instead of simply weeks.

Despite this, the firm said they were “committed” to addressing the issues as quickly as they could.

Kuga owners are unable to use their electric power mode for fear of overheating (Image: Ford)

Upgrades are likely to be issued free of charge to road users when they become available as the issue is considered a safety risk.

A Ford statement said: “We apologise for the concern this issue is causing and thank our customers for their patience and co-operation.

“We will take care of our Kuga PHEV owners and are looking at ways to improve customer experience during this difficult situation, including providing an extended warranty or maintenance service provision, depending on market.

“We remain committed to providing safe and high-quality vehicles, addressing potential issues and responding quickly.

“Should customers have any additional concerns, we ask them to contact the Ford Customer Contact Centre on 0203 564 4444.”

