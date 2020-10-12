Ford recall: Owners will receive £500 worth of free fuel as compensation

Back in August, Ford revealed that 27,000 Kuga models based around the globe could be affected by a battery overheating issue.

Because of this glitch owners have been told to only use their vehicles EV auto mode.

This setting ensures owners cannot make use of the car’s pure electric range meaning they must put in extra fuel to make up for the added difference.

The sale of Kuga Petrol Hybrid models built before 26 June has been temporarily suspended as part of the recall.

