Home Gaming Forget Games with Gold, this Xbox Game Pass addition is the big...
Gaming

Forget Games with Gold, this Xbox Game Pass addition is the big news for October

0

By

Xbox Game Pass news for October 2020 (Image: MICROSOFT)

Ubisoft and Microsoft have confirmed that a massively popular shooter is being added to Xbox Game Pass this month.

And it’s hard to think of a recent Games with Gold title that can top this new addition to the Game Pass on Xbox One.

In a joint announcement made today, it was revealed that Rainbow Six Siege would be coming to Xbox Game Pass in October.

This will also make it the first time that R6 will be playable on Android devices, albeit, via Project xCloud.

Related articles

While Xbox Game Pass has plenty of big titles available and Rainbow Six Siege has been around a long time, it’s also one of the most played shooters around.

- Advertisement -

There will be plenty of fans who are ready to welcome new players who are willing to take on the current veterans.

And unless Games with Gold November has something big planned, none of its free games are going to top this news.

The announcement made today revealed that Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 22.

A message from Xbox teases: “This highly competitive PVP game is going to give your map memorization skills a workout.

“With a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 60 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique operators.

“Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. Creativity and competition are at the heart of this game.

“With access to dozens of operators, be the hero and choose exactly how you want to approach each challenge you encounter.

“Through the constant addition of new operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.”

Today’s announcement also confirms that Game Pass owners will be able to use their membership discount to get up to 10% off in-game items – including the Year 5 pass to unlock new operators, renown boosts, and more.

- Advertisement -

The current Games with Gold titles available to download include the following:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut

Paying homage to classic ‘80s trash horror, play as Skullface, an adorably demented villain, out to terrorize camp counselors and any other blocky victims he finds. New dimensions of absurd terror and over 300 fiendish puzzles await in this isometric puzzle game.

Maid of Sker

Do not panic, don’t even breathe! Set in a remote hotel with a macabre and gory history, use stealth tactics to stay alive against a cult of sound-based enemies. Inspired by chilling tales in Welsh folklore, do your best to survive and brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones.

Costume Quest

Collect super-powered magical costumes and level up your hero in the monster-filled neighborhoods of Auburn Pines. Complete numerous quests, build up your party, and take down evil in the Halloween tale that will capture the imagination of kids and the kids-at-heart.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus LIVE: England fast track vaccine with world's first 'human COVID guinea pigs'
Next articleCompanies Are Rushing to Use AI—but Few See a Payoff

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Raji: An Ancient Epic is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC

0
ByA proper treat.The beautiful third-person action game Raji: An Ancient Epic is now available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, as well as Switch. Made by...
Read more
Gaming

Modern Warfare and Warzone Haunting in Verdansk date, time, Texas Chainsaw, Zombie Royale

0
ByThe Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Haunting in Verdansk Halloween event is about to begin on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Haunting in...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X thermal and power analysis: how efficient is next-gen?

0
ByWhen the Xbox Series X form factor was first revealed at The Game Awards in December 2019, the size and shape of the unit...
Read more
Gaming

Rocket League update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes before Haunted Halloween event

0
ByPatch notes have been released today confirming all the big Rocket League update news for October 2020. The new release can be downloaded today and...
Read more
Gaming

Haunting of Verdansk release time: What is new Call of Duty Zombies, Warzone Night Modes?

0
ByThere’s been plenty of events in the past, but it looks like the Haunting of Verdansk in Modern Warfare, and Warzone could be one...
Read more
Gaming

Sony looking into feedback on PS4's controversial new Party system

0
ByAdmin rights.Sony has said it's looking into feedback on its controversial PlayStation 4 Party changes.Hey folks - just wanted to let you know that we?re...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chrishell Stause Breaks Down Dedicating ‘DWTS’ Performance to Late Parents

Celebrity 0
ByDory Jackson An unforgettable dance. Chrishell Stause gave her all in her Dancing With the Stars performance on Monday, October 19, when she paid tribute...
Read more

FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays pre-and-postgame TV coverage for the World Series

Sports 0
ByTAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 19, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the reigning American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to...
Read more

Will Liverpool still win the Premier League with Virgil van Dijk out injured? Big Debate

Sports 0
ByLiverpool will be without star centre-back Virgil van Dijk for a prolonged period of time as he is set to undergo knee surgery. Express...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: