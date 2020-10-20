Forget Games with Gold, this Xbox Game Pass addition is the big news for October

By

Xbox Game Pass news for October 2020

Ubisoft and Microsoft have confirmed that a massively popular shooter is being added to Xbox Game Pass this month. And it’s hard to think of a recent Games with Gold title that can top this new addition to the Game Pass on Xbox One. In a joint announcement made today, it was revealed that Rainbow Six Siege would be coming to Xbox Game Pass in October. This will also make it the first time that R6 will be playable on Android devices, albeit, via Project xCloud.

While Xbox Game Pass has plenty of big titles available and Rainbow Six Siege has been around a long time, it’s also one of the most played shooters around. - Advertisement - There will be plenty of fans who are ready to welcome new players who are willing to take on the current veterans. And unless Games with Gold November has something big planned, none of its free games are going to top this news. The announcement made today revealed that Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 22. A message from Xbox teases: “This highly competitive PVP game is going to give your map memorization skills a workout. “With a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 60 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique operators.