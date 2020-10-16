Home Celebrity Former 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Winners: Where Are They Now?
Celebrity

Former 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Winners: Where Are They Now?

0

Emily Longeretta

Former 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Winners: Where Are They Now? 1

A final rose isn’t forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV.

When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even host Chris Harrison would have predicted that it would result in five different spinoffs: The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.

In 2020, the show is a bit different after a handful of scandals surfaced. During season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, production was shut down following a sexual misconduct complaint involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. The situation made headlines for months and rules were changed the following season.

Now, one of the larger controversies is the number of background checks the production team are doing — something Harrison promises is getting better.

“I do know that measures were taken and people were hired to do some deep dives into peoples’ social media and to try to cover our bases as much — as much more — as possible,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “But at the end of the day, we live in a very different world than when the show started 17 years ago. We’re evolving and changing and doing the best you can. But there will be things that come up. You hate to be reactive; you’d love to be proactive. But you can only be so proactive. Stuff is going to happen, so you just do the best you can with the information you have at the time.”

Ultimately, as much as it’s a cliché, the show is constantly looking for people who are there for the right reasons. Us Weekly has gathered a list of all the winners of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette over the years — it’s up to you to decide who was competing for true love.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArsenal boss Mikel Arteta hands Mesut Ozil ultimatum over Gunners future
Next articleFood recall: Lidl recalls products over serious health concerns – more batches affected

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Looks Identical To Kim In Tight Jumpsuit & Ariana Grande-Inspired Ponytail

0
Julia Teti Khloe Kardashian looked so much like her sister, Kim, in a series of new pics and videos featuring the Good American mogul channeling...
Read more
Celebrity

Nick Viall & More Bachelor Nation Stars Send Love To Ashley & JP Rosenbaum After Split

0
bshilliday Bachelor Nation has truly rallied around Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum following their heartbreaking split. Former Bachelors, Bachelorettes and contestants are sending their love and...
Read more
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar Doubt Donald Trump Ever Had COVID-19: ‘He’s A Liar’ — Watch

0
Jade Boren ‘The View’ hosts critiqued the Trump administration’s endorsement of herd immunity as a way to overcome the pandemic. This led Whoopi Goldberg and...
Read more
Celebrity

Malika Haqq Reacts to O.T. Genasis Clubbing During Her Babymoon With Khloe

0
Riley Cardoza Best friend babymoon! Malika Haqq celebrated the final stages of her pregnancy with Khloé Kardashian during the Thursday, October 15, Keeping Up With...
Read more
Celebrity

Cristina Cuomo defends 'science-backed' bleach bath she took amid COVID-19 diagnosis

0
View photosCristina Cuomo opens up about life after COVID-19. (Photo: Getty Images) MoreCristina Cuomo has no regrets about taking that headline-making bleach bath. In fact,...
Read more
Celebrity

Piers Morgan recalls ‘horrific’ moment with wife: 'Our wedded serenity was threatened'

0
Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan, 55, wasn't in his wife Celia's best books the other week after he left her alone with his extremely early...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Hunter Biden: What was he doing in Ukraine and China?

US 0
Related TopicsUS election 2020image copyrightGetty Images image captionVice-President Biden in 2016 with his son Hunter looking onPresident Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden family...
Read more

Should I Let My Boyfriend Be a Poll Worker on Election Day?

Fashion 0
Philip GalanesMy boyfriend and I are in our 20s. We don’t have any conditions that put us at a high risk for serious illness...
Read more

See What Celebrities Are Wearing To Vote Early

Fashion 0
We might be sick of social media’s never-ending onslaught of reminders to vote if they were doing anything other than encouraging people to vote.But...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: