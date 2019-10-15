Former Trump Russia adviser Fiona Hill testifies for 10 hours in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON – On Monday, a former Russian National Security Council consultant became the first former White House official to testify to President Donald Trump’s formal impeachment inquiry in the Senate.

Fiona Hill, who had been the senior director of the National Security Council for Europe and Russia, spent more than 10 hours on three House panels behind closed doors asking questions from lawmakers.

She didn’t make any feedback or reply questions from reporters, although lawmakers signaled her deposition was one in every of a number of serving to House Democrats piece collectively the total image of Trump’s conduct with Ukraine — the central facet of their fast shifting impeachment inquiry.

Hill’s lawyer, Lee Wolosky, mentioned she acquired a congressional subpoena and would “comply and answer questions” from lawmakers on three committees investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine: Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform.

Her look got here regardless of a White House vow to halt cooperation with what it termed the “illegitimate” impeachment probe. The White House didn’t instantly reply to questions on whether or not they had sought to restrict Hill’s testimony.

Hill was anticipated to face questions in regards to the deepening scandal associated to Trump urging that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky examine his political rival, Joe Biden, whereas withholding navy help from that nation.

Republicans have argued that Democrats are conducting impeachment behind closed doorways and will launch transcripts of depositions with Hill and others.

“The tragedy here and the crime here is that the American people don’t get to see what’s going on in these sessions,” mentioned Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the highest Republican on the Oversight and Reform Committee.

But the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., mentioned Sunday that listening to from witnesses behind closed doorways prevents others from understanding what was mentioned.

“We want to make sure that we meet the needs of the investigation and not give the president or his legal minions the opportunity to tailor their testimony and in some cases fabricate testimony to suit their interests,” Schiff mentioned on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tried to attend the deposition as a member of the Judiciary Committee. But Schiff and the House parliamentarian dominated that he could not attend as a result of he wasn’t a member of the three committees that scheduled the session.

“Traditionally, the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over impeachment,” Gaetz instructed reporters after being requested to go away. “If Adam Schiff and House Democrats were so proud of their work, they would be willing to show it.”

Hill left her submit simply earlier than Trump’s July name with Zelensky in which he pressed for the investigation, however NBC and CNN report she was was conscious of the efforts by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s private legal professional, to seek out dust on Biden in Ukraine.

NBC reported that Hill plans to inform congressional panels main the impeachment effort that Giuliani and Gordon Sondland, the European Union ambassador who has been subpoenaed to seem earlier than the panels, led a shadow coverage on Ukraine that went round regular procedures and side-stepped the National Security Council.

After itemizing to Hill for hours behind closed doorways, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., mentioned every of the officers being questioned by the panels are providing items of a wider image that’s serving to put collectively totally different elements of the impeachment inquiry.

“All of these witnesses are filling in the picture of what was taking place because the famous — infamous July 25 telephone call was not some kind of one-off — it was the culmination of a continuing campaign by Rudy Giulian and his henchmen,” he mentioned, calling the Giuliani’s work a “shadow” overseas coverage marketing campaign that aimed to “shakedown” the Ukrainian authorities.

Before serving to information the Trump administration on Russia and Euroasia coverage, Hill was a Brookings Institution scholar, a frequent Putin critic and authored a number of books on Russia and Vladimir Putin, together with “Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin,” which criticized the Russian president’s ruling of the nation. She holds grasp’s levels in Soviet research, together with Russian and trendy historical past, in line with her Brookings Institution biography.

At least three different witnesses are anticipated to seem earlier than the House Democrats’ impeachment panel this week. Here’s what you should learn about every:

• George P. Kent is an skilled on Ukraine and Russia who now serves as a deputy assistant secretary on the State Department. He is scheduled to be deposed on Tuesday.

Kent landed in Giuliani’s crosshairs earlier this yr, as the previous New York mayor ramped up his stress on the Ukrainian authorities to open investigations that would profit Trump. In an interview with a Ukrainian information website in May, Giuliani alleged, with out proof, that Kent was working with George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist, to seek out “dirty information” on Trump marketing campaign officers.

Before taking his present submit, Kent served because the deputy chief of mission in Kiev, and he additionally spent years engaged on anti-corruption efforts throughout Europe. He joined the overseas service practically 30 years in the past, and speaks Ukrainian, Russian and Thai, amongst different languages.

“He always struck me as a very professional person who was focused on trying to advance American interests,” mentioned Michael McFaul, who served because the U.S. ambassador to Russia in the Obama administration.

• Gordon Sondland, Trump ambassador to the European Union, will return to Capitol Hill this week. The State Department blocked him from testifying final week. Sondland, A rich former lodge magnate from Oregon, he has emerged as a central participant in the Ukraine affair.

Text messages launched earlier this month present that he and Kurt Volker, Trump’s former particular envoy to Ukraine, orchestrated a months-long effort to push Ukraine’s newly elected president, Zelensky, to make a public promise that he would order probes into Biden and Ukraine’s alleged position in 2016 election meddling.

• T. Ulrich Brechbuhl is the State Department’s prime lawyer and a long-time buddy of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo and Brechbuhl each graduated from West Point in 1986, they usually served collectively in Germany earlier than the autumn of the Berlin Wall.

Brechbuhl – who was born in Switzerland and speaks French, German and Swiss-German – got here to the State Department after a protracted private-sector profession. Before both Pompeo or Brechbuhl got here to Washington, they had been enterprise companions at Thayer Aerospace, a Kansas protection firm.

He joined the State Department in 2018 and has served because the company’s counsel and senior adviser to Pompeo. Brechbuhl’s identify first emerged in the Ukraine controversy final month, with the discharge of the explosive whistleblower criticism that alleged that Trump used the facility of his workplace to solicit overseas interference in the 2020 election.

Brechbuhl was amongst those that listened to Trump’s July 25 cellphone name with Zelensky.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen

