Fortnite 2020 Birthday celebration coming soon

Get your dancing shoes on! It looks like Epic may be throwing a “late” Birthday party for Fortnite.

New leaks suggest that an in-game Fortnite Birthday bonanza is on the way. Popular dataminer @Mang0eLeaks shared the exciting news in a recent Twitter post.

I can confirm a Fortnite 2020 Birthday! This will be introduced with the 12.20 update. Fortnite BR’s birthday is on the 26th, with the event around then. Below are 2 unfinished looks at upcoming wraps that will be obtainable then. Also, Party Balloon files were added in 12.10. pic.twitter.com/yotD6xu26t — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0eLeaks) September 11, 2020

They found files for two unfinished wraps, party balloons and more. This is scheduled to go live with the v14.20 update, which will likely be in two weeks-time following Thursday’s v14.10 patch.

In the past, Fortnite’s Birthday festivities have taken place in July, which is the anniversary of the launch of Save the World. This left people concerned that no such event would be occurring this year.

However, it seems like for 2020, we will instead be celebrating the release of Battle Royale mode. On September 26, the world’s most popular BR title turns 3 years old.

What can we expect? Based on previous Fortnite Birthday bashes; we may see a special Battle Bus theme and music, as well as present supply drops and consumable birthday cakes all over the map. Normally, players will also unlock a new set of challenges. You should have about one week to complete them, and could be able to unlock free cosmetics like pickaxes or Back Blings in the process. With the potential of a Fortnitemares Halloween takeover shortly after, and then a new season just before Christmas, it seems like Fortnite fans are in for a fun last few months of 2020. Source:Fortnite Tracker Feed