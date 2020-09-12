Newslanes community

Newslanes

Fortnite 2020 Birthday celebration coming soon

Gaming

Fortnite 2020 Birthday celebration coming soon

1 min

167views
50
9 shares, 50 points

james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett)

Get your dancing shoes on! It looks like Epic may be throwing a “late” Birthday party for Fortnite.

New leaks suggest that an in-game Fortnite Birthday bonanza is on the way. Popular dataminer @Mang0eLeaks shared the exciting news in a recent Twitter post.

They found files for two unfinished wraps, party balloons and more. This is scheduled to go live with the v14.20 update, which will likely be in two weeks-time following Thursday’s v14.10 patch.

In the past, Fortnite’s Birthday festivities have taken place in July, which is the anniversary of the launch of Save the World. This left people concerned that no such event would be occurring this year.

However, it seems like for 2020, we will instead be celebrating the release of Battle Royale mode. On September 26, the world’s most popular BR title turns 3 years old.

What can we expect?

Fortnite 2020 Birthday celebration coming soon

Based on previous Fortnite Birthday bashes; we may see a special Battle Bus theme and music, as well as present supply drops and consumable birthday cakes all over the map.

Normally, players will also unlock a new set of challenges. You should have about one week to complete them, and could be able to unlock free cosmetics like pickaxes or Back Blings in the process.

With the potential of a Fortnitemares Halloween takeover shortly after, and then a new season just before Christmas, it seems like Fortnite fans are in for a fun last few months of 2020.

Source:Fortnite Tracker Feed

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

50
9 shares, 50 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
2
hate
confused confused
14
confused
fail fail
8
fail
fun fun
6
fun
geeky geeky
4
geeky
love love
18
love
lol lol
20
lol
omg omg
14
omg
win win
8
win

Posted by

Read exclusive latest news on entertainment, music, gaming and more topics with unprecedented coverage from around the UK and US.

One Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in