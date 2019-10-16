Fortnite bots are in Chapter 2 as Epic Games skips patch notes release

Fortnite bots are now active in the game and fans aren’t so sure about their techniques. Confirmed as being part of the next phase of Fortnite, Epic Games detailed exactly what bots would be able to do. This wasn’t going to extend to them driving vehicles or pulling off sophisticated manoeuvres. And gamers running into them are reporting these new AI characters being pretty easy to outsmart. This includes some of the new Fortnite bots not even fighting back but going through loops of gameplay. Here’s what Epic Games told fans back in September: “In the next Season, we are adding Bots to Fortnite. “They will behave similarly to normal players and will help provide a better path for players to grow in skill. Bots will work in conjunction with the new matchmaking system, and as your skill improves, you’ll face fewer Bots.

“Bots will not be present in Competitive playlists. This is another system that we will continue to update and iterate.” It should be noted that bots are new to Fortnite and will probably improve the longer Chapter 2 goes on for. And the upside to bots being added in Chapter 2 is that that they can be used to stack up your resources while on the move quickly. They can also be used to draw out other players, who might be fooled by their antics. Reviews of the new system are mixed, with fans debating the use of the new feature online. “This is good for the game, my super casual friend was hyped that he won his first solo after the update,” one gamer writes. Another adds: “But it’s fake. It’s kind of cringe that people would get hyped about a win against bots, I just got a 23 kill win (my record before was 11), and it felt like trash, felt cheaper than the mech but also completely soulless because these are literally AI.” Epic Games warned fans that their next season would include bots but since then, have failed to share patch notes. These usually include all the changes made to the game, but this time, Epic just told fans to jump in and find out for themselves. Hopefully, this won’t be a new trend that we have to get used to, and the return of detailed patch notes will come next week.

For those wondering about Fortnite bots, you can read the previously released Epic Games FAQ below: What happens with spectating if I am defeated by a Bot? Instead of viewing the Bot that defeated you, you will view another remaining player. If you are the last remaining human player, the match will end. Will I be able to party up with Bots? No, we’re not currently planning to support this functionality. You and your friends can still use The Robot Emote to dance together, however. 🙂 Can Bots use vehicles? Can Bots do 90s? Not yet, but long term we’re looking to see how far we can push our Bots. Can I play a match entirely against Bots? We’re looking into a “vs Bot” mode as a means to sharpen your skills, explore the map, and help elevate your game to the next level. What about Bots in Creative mode? Bots will not be in Creative. This is something we will consider for our roadmap. Fortnite Chapter 2 is available to download and play on PS4, Xbox, Switch, Mobile and PC.

Daily Express :: Gaming Feed