Fortnite Chapter 2: New Trailer reveals Season 1 map and Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 2 is going to be the new way Epic Games refers to their seasonal changes from now on.
And we know this due to a series of new leaks shared online ahead of the big Battle Royale launch.
This included a glimpse at the upcoming Battle Pass, which will be part of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 1.
This means that there will be no Season 11, but we will instead be playing the second instalment of the hit game.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 has yet to be given a release date by Epic Games and fans are still waiting for more news.
Leakers have confirmed that the Battle Pass trailer will be joined by a new Story Trailer, which hasn’t been leaked yet.
This will explain more on why everything has changed and it will also reveal the new theme for Chapter 2.
A new map is also being shared online that reveals the layout for Fortnite Chapter 2 and can be found below.
It shows a large new island that offers a lot of different points of interests to discover.
Some sound just like the ones we got to know on the original island, while others are much more unique.
It also shows a new map that is split into areas by a new river system, which makes the landmasses more unique.
And the Battle Pass trailer for Chapter 2 focused heavily on the new boat combat that will be available.
Whole teams will be able to fight each other while driving across the map and it appears these changes are based on fan feedback.
Epic Games spent a long time trying to make it easier to get across the original map.
This included bringing aeroplanes to the game, something that didn’t work out in the long run.
But by providing boats that can access much of the map, this problem may have been solved.
It will also help to channel player activity, making it easier to create new points of interest.
Other changes coming to the game include being able to dive into water features and being able to pick up and carry downed teammates.
This new map for Fortnite Chapter 2 will make it much easier for Epic Games to add new features and move away from old styles of gameplay that might have started to feel stale.
Fans will be hoping that with these new leaks appearing online, we can’t be far away from an official launch time.
Fortnite Chapter 2 could go live on Tuesday, October 15 on all platforms, although this remains a prediction for now.