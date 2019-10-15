Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 release date: When is season 2 start? When does season 1 end?

Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 release date may have been revealed by Epic Games. Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 is out now bringing with it a brand new map for players to explore as well as new skins and Battle Pass challenges. Fortnite chapter 2 marks a huge new beginning for Fortnite Battle Royale with the map that has existed since launch getting destroyed. This Fortnite map has been changed and tinkered with a lot since Fortnite Battle Royale was first released back in September 2017.

And ever since the beginning of 2018 Epic Games has been teasing a new map is in the works, with it finally getting launched for Fortnite chapter 2. On the Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 release day the new Battle Pass had a countdown in it saying how much time is left in the current season. And it looks like Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 could be getting released just in the run-up to Christmas. When the Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 Battle Pass launched on Tuesday October 15 it said there were 54 days left in the season.

That would put Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 ending on Sunday December 8 which is when Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 could release. This would be surprising to see a new Fortnite season launched on a weekend, with it typically being released on a Thursday. So, maybe Battle Royale fans will once again see the next live event take place on a Sunday. That could then lead to Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 being released a few days later.

So, the earliest point the Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 release date could be is Sunday December 8. Or, if Epic Games follows past release schedules then maybe it’ll launch on Thursday December 12. The main spanner in the works regarding these predictions is whether Fortnite Overtime challenges get launched for Fortnite chapter 2 season 1.

If that’s the case then maybe the next Battle Pass will get released the week beginning Monday December 16. Express.co.uk will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news regarding the Fortnite chapter 2 season 2 release date. • Stay tuned to Express.co.uk for more Fortnite news and updates

Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed