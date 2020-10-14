Home Gaming Fortnite Daredevil Cup: Start time, how to get Daredevil skin, rules, $1million...
Fortnite Daredevil Cup: Start time, how to get Daredevil skin, rules, $1million prize

Fortnite Daredevil Cup – Start time and how to get the Fortnite Daredevil skin (Image: EPIC GAMES)

Fortnite Daredevil Cup start time is fast approaching, with early access to a new Daredevil skin one of the big prizes. On Wednesday October 14 the Fortnite Daredevil Cup will be held in Battle Royale, which is part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series. The Daredevil Cup is the inaugural event, with three more competitions being held next month ahead of a final $ 1million tournament on November 21.

The first Marvel Knockout Super Series event focuses on the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and is a Trios tournament. If you’re wondering when you need to log in to Battle Royale for the Fortnite Daredevil Cup start time then the schedule is quite straightforward.

According to a post by Newsweek, the Fortnite Daredevil Cup is scheduled to run 5pm to 8pm local time. In terms of the rules for the Fortnite Daredevil Cup, during the three hour period the tournament runs players will be able to compete in a maximum of ten matches.

Points will be awarded for each match and this scoring will only count if the match begins before the session window closes. In case you’re wondering, here are details on the Fortnite Daredevil Cup scoring system…

FORTNITE DAREDEVIL CUP POINTS SYSTEM

1st: 25 points

2nd: 10 points

3rd-4th: 5 points

5th-8th: 3 points

9th-16th: 1 points

Tiebreakers will be determined if things are even at the end, and these are the categories that will be used: total points scored, total Victory Royales in the session, number of eliminations in the session, average placement per match in the session and – if all else fails – a coin flip.

The Fortnite Daredevil skin will be awarded to top performers based on how they rank in the competition.

The top performers in the Fortnite Daredevil Cup will be awarded with the Fortnite Daredevil skin (Image: EPIC GAMES)

Here is where you need to place to get the Fortnite Daredevil skin by region…

• Europe: 1st – 800th

• North America east: 1st – 500th

• North America west: 1st – 200th

• Brazil: 1st – 200th

• Asia: 1st – 100th

• Oceania: 1st – 100th

• Middle East: 1st – 100th

If you don’t manage to get a Fortnite Daredevil skin at the end of the Fortnite Daredevil Cup then don’t worry.

The Man Without Fear will be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop later on.

The Fortnite Daredevil Cup is being held on Wednesday October 14 (Image: EPIC GAMES)

Speaking about the competition in a blog post, Epic Games said: “A new Marvel Hero comes to Fortnite — setting off a competition on the Island like never before.

“Assemble your Super Hero team to compete in the Marvel Knockout Super Series — featuring four competitive cups centered around the Marvel Knockout game mode.

These four cups will build up to a final, $ 1,000,000 tournament to conclude the Marvel Knockout Super Series happening on November 21.

“And as an added bonus, any player who participates in all four of the cups will receive the exclusive Nexus War Glider.

“The first cup celebrates the Man Without Fear himself, Daredevil. Winners will get ultimate bragging rights — early access to the Daredevil Outfit before the Item Shop release!”

If you want to read everything Epic Games has to say about the Fortnite Daredevil Cup rules then click here.

