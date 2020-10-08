Home Entertainment Fortnite Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority Week 7 challenge SOLVED
Fortnite Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority Week 7 challenge SOLVED

Fortnite fans are currently working their way through the Week 7 challenges in Battle Royale.

Epic Games releases a fresh batch of challenges every week. Not only do challenges serve as a fun distraction, but completing them is the best way to earn the best rewards.

This season’s Battle Pass revolves around Marvel. This means you can unlock Marvel items and skins such as Wolverine, She-Hulk, Mystique, Iron Man and Doctor Doom.

You can unlock the skins by levelling up the Battle Pass, before completing character-specific challenges to unlock each hero’s true form.

The majority of challenges are worth 25,000 XP, although one of the challenges will net you a massive 50,000 XP.

The more boring Week 7 challenges task players with searching chests, eliminating opponents and dealing damage.

There’s also a challenge that tasks players with driving from one area to another within a strict time limit, and a challenge involving Doctor Doom’s Vault.

One of the more enjoyable challenges tasks players with destroying cobwebs at The Authority. Is this a hint that Spider-Man is coming to Fortnite?

Fortunately, completing this challenge is fairly straightforward, although you’ll probably run into a lot of other players while you’re trying to complete it.

As you can see from the video below, the first cobweb can be found on the top floor of The Authority building. Just land on the helipad, burst through the doors and you’ll find the cobweb on the left side of the wall.

Next up, just head down one floor and walk through the door at the bottom of the stairs to find the second cobweb.

A third cobweb can be found on the window in the main area to the left as you drop down. There are also more cobwebs around, so completing this challenge shouldn’t be a struggle.

If you’re still not sure where you can find the cobwebs at The Authority, check out the video below for a closer look.

Fortnite Week 7 challenges in full…

• Search Chests at Catty Corner (7)

• Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (3)

• Enter the Vault in Doom’s Domain (1)

• Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority (3)

• Discover Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House laboratory (1)

• Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (1)

• Deal damage after knocking an opponent with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (10,000)

