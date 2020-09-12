Fortnite Dominic Fike concert: Start time, dates and encore news for NEXT Fortnite event

Fortnite developer Epic Games is getting ready to hold another in-game concert.

Fans can watch live stage shows as part of a series of Fortnite Presents weekly concerts.

First up is in the Fortnite Presents series is a Spotlight show featuring Dominic Fike. Fans can watch the event live by logging into Party Royale and heading to the Main Stage.

The Fortnite concert has a September 12 broadcast date and a 5pm ET start time. For fans in the UK, the concert will take place at 10pm BST.

“From our brand-new, state of the art studio in Los Angeles, CA, we’re spinning up a new live concert series in Party Royale. Get ready for Spotlight!” reads an Epic post.

“For the debut of the Spotlight concert series, star singer, rapper, and songwriter Dominic Fike is ready to bring down the house with hits from his acclaimed LP debut, ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong.”

“Fike’s performance will be broadcast live in-game from the Party Royale Spotlight sound stage in Los Angeles, on Saturday, September 12.”

If you can’t make the live broadcast, you can tune in to one of the encore performances later this weekend.