Fortnite DOWN: Epic Games reveal Chapter 2 update plans and server maintenance

Having had to postpone its launch, Fortnite update 11.11 will be going live later today, November 13. Epic Games confirmed the news earlier today and provided the new maintenance schedule as well. As usual, servers will be taken offline for a short period so that Fortnite Chapter 2 can be updated. According to the Epic Games server status page, today’s downtime will only last around one hour. Maintenance is set to begin at 9am GMT and will leave players unable to access live games on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mobile. The upside is that the latest Epic Games patch will add new content and will probably not cause that much disruption Judging by the early patch notes over on Trello, the new Fortnite update will fix multiple issues and make a few necessary tweaks.

One confirmed fix is for a cosmetic issue involving the Kitbash Outfit’s head which appears to be floating. Epic will also fix a problem with the Magma Wrap looking different than intended, plus a problem with the gift wrap missing for gifted Battle Passes. Elsewhere, Epic may potentially fix problems with reward descriptions displaying a locked icon. “The View All Rewards screen may show the lock icon instead of the check mark icon above the description of unlocked rewards,” the studio explains. When it comes to Epic Game sharing news after today’s maintenance has been completed, things have become a little less clear. Patch notes are longer provided in the same way they used to be, leaving many guessing what has changed. Big events are still covered by Epic Games, but fans are hoping to see the return of traditional update notes before the end of Chapter 2. Meanwhile, we do know what new stuff is being planned for Fortnite Save the World today. As revealed in a past roadmap shared by the dev team a new Halloween questline is being primed for launch today.