Fortnite fans choose favorite POI, event and skin of all time

james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett)

Last week, Epic Games celebrated Fortnite Battle Royale’s third birthday with an in-game party. As with previous anniversaries, the festivities included cake, presents and a special Battle Bus theme, alongside a set of limited time challenges.

To coincide with the birthday bash, the Fortnite Twitter account posed some tricky questions to the community about their most treasured memories from the last 3 years.

Whilst there were too many options to run an official vote, let’s take a look at the most popular answers for a good ol’ hit of Fortnite nostalgia.

“Over the last 3 years, what’s been your favorite landing spot?”

Throughout both Chapters 1 and 2, the Battle Royale island has been in a state of constant evolution. We’ve seen different biomes emerge, locations blown up and flooded and of course a brand-new map.

Unsurprisingly, the replies were a real mixed bag. Aside from named POIs, many players reminisced about the smaller landmarks that they used to call home. Among these drops were the Container Yard southeast of Tomato Temple, the Dance Club and TimTheTatman’s beloved Viking Village.

As you may have expected, the most common pick was Tilted Towers. Initially introduced at the beginning of Season 2, Tilted was the go-to spot if you wanted action and a lot of kills. In Season 4 it was hit by a meteor, and when the volcano erupted during Season 8, it was fully destroyed. RIP.

“In the past three years, what’s your all-time favorite Fortnite event?”

- Advertisement -

Climactic end of season events were a huge part of Fortnite’s success during Chapter 1. These live in-game spectacles were truly innovative and generated an insane amount of hype.

Unlike with the previous question, fans had one clear favorite here. The Rocket Launch in Season 4. This was the first ever event and showed the world that this game was really something special. Nick Eh 30 also chose the Rocket Launch, saying “That’s where greatness started, and you guys followed up with so many more great events”.

The runner up was definitely Season X’s “The End” event. Visually, this one took things to the next level and the mystery surrounding the Black Hole was the cherry on top.

“All-time favorite Fortnite Outfit?”

When it comes to skins, everyone has a different opinion. Some people think the rarer the better, others feel like they play better with female characters, some just go for whatever looks the coolest.

With so many outfits on offer over the years, from Battle Pass exclusives to regular Item Shop drops, it’s only natural that no one can agree which is best. One response that did keep cropping up was the Sparkle Specialist. Earned by reaching Tier 56 of the Season 2 Battle Pass, rocking this shiny skin shows enemies that you’re a real Fortnite OG.

Whilst the majority of the community’s favorite locations and events came from Chapter 1, a bunch of the new Chapter 2 cosmetics got a shout out. The most popular of these was probably Skye, who featured both as an in-game mythic boss, and a reward in the Chapter 2 – Season 2 Battle Pass.

It will be interesting if Epic takes this feedback into account when planning for the future. Could we see the return of a long-lost landmark or POI? Will we start to get more crazy end of season events like we did in Chapter 1? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Like this: Like Loading...