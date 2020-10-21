Home Gaming Fortnite Halloween downtime: Servers shutting down for Fortnitemares update
Gaming

Fortnite Halloween downtime: Servers shutting down for Fortnitemares update

0

By

Fortnite Halloween update news for October 2020 (Image: EPIC GAMES)

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite servers are going offline tonight for maintenance across PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Mobile.

This will mean that gamers won’t be able to log in and play until Fortnite downtime has finished.

That’s the bad news, with the good news being that this will lead to the release of a new Fortnite Halloween update.

Fortnitemares has been a part of the game since the free Battle Royale experience was released, so fans can expect the return of some interesting skins.

Epic Games hasn’t said much regarding their plans in 2020, only revealing that today’s Fortnite update will be Halloween-themed.

- Advertisement -

Based on previous leaks, Zombie Husks will return to the Battle Royale map, alongside Broomsticks, consumable Candy, and a whole host of Halloween-themed skins.

Related articles

Other leaks suggest Midas will make a return to the Fortnite map, along with some ghostly henchmen.

Midas and his ghostly henchmen will reportedly be located in The Authority. No doubt there will be some kind of challenge associated with his appearance.

From what has been shared so far, today’s Fortnite downtime will start at 9am BST, or 4am ET if you live in the United States.

This is scheduled to kick off Tuesday, October 21, 2020, with plenty of news expected to be shared after the update has been released.

During maintenance, the game’s servers will not be accessible and could stay like that for several hours.

The good news is that Epic Games rarely has to perform maintenance that lasts longer than one hour these days, so things could be back online quickly.

The official Epic Games server site does warn that today’s Fortnite downtime could last up to three hours.

A message from Epic Games on Twitter confirms: “v14.40 arises tomorrow, October 21. Downtime starts at approx. 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC).”

- Advertisement -

Another message from the development also warns that today’s Fortnite update will be on the large size on some platforms.

This should improve things for gamers overall, reducing the size of future patches released by Epic Games.

The message adds: “Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB).

“This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance.”

Today is also the last day you can submit your designs for the Fortnite Fright Event, with the closing date set for October 21, 2020.

“Halloween is almost here, and #SpookySzn has begun, which means the beloved and feared #FortniteFright event is back!

“We want to see your greatest, ghoulish creations this month. Submit and share a Halloween-themed hub, game, or artist piece for a chance to be featured on Creative’s “Most Haunted List.” Please note that this creator callout will be running at the same time as the Princess Castle Creative Contest, but it is separate from it.

“Submissions must be original work, so maps inspired by popular movies, video games, or other entertainment IPs won’t be accepted.

- Advertisement -

“All in-game content should be submitted to the official form for consideration by October 21. Select the genre picklist option “Seasonal Event” for your Island to be considered, and don’t forget to set up a camera in your map, so players have a preview before jumping in-game.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJean-Claude Van Damme saves chihuahua from being euthanized over passport dispute
Next articleElvis and Tom Jones in Vegas: The King's FURY at unforgivable betrayal

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Sony to optimise the PS5 fan with online updates

0
Sounds cool. Sony will optimise the PlayStation 5's internal fan with online updates, it's said.In an interview with 4Gamer.net (with translation by ResetEra user orzkare...
Read more
Gaming

PlayStation Store update: Huge changes rolling out for PS4, PS3 and Vita customers

0
PS4, PS3, PS Vita and PSP owners be warned: Sony is about to radically change the online shopping experience.Beginning on October 21, Sony is...
Read more
Gaming

Forget Games with Gold, this Xbox Game Pass addition is the big news for October

0
ByXbox Game Pass news for October 2020 (Image: MICROSOFT)Ubisoft and Microsoft have confirmed that a massively popular shooter is being added to Xbox Game...
Read more
Gaming

Raji: An Ancient Epic is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC

0
ByA proper treat.The beautiful third-person action game Raji: An Ancient Epic is now available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, as well as Switch. Made by...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X thermal and power analysis: how efficient is next-gen?

0
ByWhen the Xbox Series X form factor was first revealed at The Game Awards in December 2019, the size and shape of the unit...
Read more
Gaming

Rocket League update: PS4 and Xbox patch notes before Haunted Halloween event

0
ByPatch notes have been released today confirming all the big Rocket League update news for October 2020. The new release can be downloaded today and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Greater Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday

U.K. 0
ByAhead of the Downing Street press conference, Mr Burnham - speaking alongside other local leaders - said that without a "bare minimum" of £65m...
Read more

Chrishell Stause Is 'Excited' About Her 'DWTS' Body Transformation

Celebrity 0
ByMeredith Nardino Totally transformed! Chrishell Stause is proud of how strong her muscles have become from her Dancing With the Stars training — especially in...
Read more

Amir Khan infuriates trolls flaunting fleet of supercars in rain 'to show off'

Sports 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Jerry Lawton) Amir Khan has been slammed for flaunting his wealth again after trolls accused him of filming a weather video just to show...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress