Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get iKONIK skin, new map coming, S10 event date

FORTNITE iKONIK skin is a hotly anticipated new outfit - so how do you get the iKONIK skin? Is it only for Samsung Galaxy S10 owners? And how do you redeem the skin?

The Fortnite iKONIK skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 – the South Korean tech giant’s new flagship phone.

The reason why it’s so exclusive is to get the Fortnite iKONIK skin you have to purchase a new phone.

The Fortnite iKONIK skin is a reward for those that purchase the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10 Plus. In a post online Samsung explained how you can claim your Fortnite iKONIK skin once you’ve bought one of these aforementioned devices…

