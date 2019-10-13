Fortnite live event warning: Epic Games confirm server shutdown for modes

Today’s Fortnite Live Event is expected to include some big news for Season 11 and beyond and could even reveal a new map.
But before that happens, Epic Games has warned of incoming server disruption to the game.
As you might have guessed, a lot of fans are going to be hitting the game servers at the same time today.
The final Fortnite Season 10 event is scheduled to begin at 7pm in the UK and 2pm EST in the United States.
So there is a good chance of some issues popping both during and after the event ends.
Fans are also expecting the special “END” LTM to become available to access just before the event goes live.
This will likely be how fans can watch the live event without any issues from other players attacking them.
And Epic Games has started to warn fans of the limitations they are imposing ahead of the Fortnite Live Event.
It’s not anything fans haven’t seen before but it’s worth noting before things kick off today.
Ahead of the big Fortnite Live Event, Epic Games are turning off some of the other available game modes.
This includes limiting what can be done in-game for the next couple of hours.
Playlists are being shut down for a lot of active modes, probably to help with the server loads during the end event.
Luckily, this will only be a temporary measure and everything should be back online after Epic Games has completed their plans for today.
A message from the Fortnite support team explains: “An event is approaching… The Playground playlist, Creative playlists, and custom match codes are currently disabled.”
It’s currently unclear if Epic Games are planning to launch Fortnite Season 11 straight after today’s event, or if they have others plans for October.
But if they do, gamers can expect server downtime to be announced before Season 11 goes live.
There will also be a big download containing all the new content for whatever is coming next.
Recent hints suggest that a new map is being released and that Epic Games will be calling the next phase of the game “Chapter 2”.
So far, no new downtime or server maintenance has been announced on the official Epic Games Status site.
But more news is expected to be shared later today, concerning the release of Fortnite Season 11.
Fans have also been sharing tips on how to get ready for today’s event and avoid any last minutes issues.
One user writes: “Make sure you’re on 15-20 minutes before the event just to make sure you don’t get queue times, I’m sure the server load is going to be extremely heavy closer to the time of the event.
“I’m talking about log in queues, I got them for the last event because I tried to log in too close to the time of the event. It’s just a heads up.”
Another adds: “I’m assuming there’s going to be a dedicated LTM like there was for the past few events, right? Does anyone know for sure?”