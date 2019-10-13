Fortnite live event warning: Epic Games confirm server shutdown for modes

Today’s Fortnite Live Event is expected to include some big news for Season 11 and beyond and could even reveal a new map.

But before that happens, Epic Games has warned of incoming server disruption to the game.

As you might have guessed, a lot of fans are going to be hitting the game servers at the same time today.

The final Fortnite Season 10 event is scheduled to begin at 7pm in the UK and 2pm EST in the United States.

So there is a good chance of some issues popping both during and after the event ends.

Fans are also expecting the special “END” LTM to become available to access just before the event goes live.

This will likely be how fans can watch the live event without any issues from other players attacking them.

And Epic Games has started to warn fans of the limitations they are imposing ahead of the Fortnite Live Event.