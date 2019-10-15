Fortnite New World challenges: Discover all landmarks, find hidden F in loading screen

Fortnite New World challenges have gone live today alongside the launch of chapter 2 season 1 of Battle Royale.

The brand new Fortnite season brings with it a new map for Battle Royale fans to explore as well as rewards to unlock.

As per usual, there are new Fortnite challenges for players to test their skills against.

Two of the most eye-catching ones revolve around the Fortnite New World loading screen and the Fortnite landmarks.