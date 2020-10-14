Fortnite patch v14.30: Combat Shotgun buff, Black Panther ability & more

james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett)

Update v14.30 is live and whilst not a whole lot has changed on the surface, it seems that Epic will be adding a bunch of new content over the next couple of weeks.

Black Panther Ability

It appears that Black Panther’s Kinetic Armour ability may now be available in the core Battle Royale playlists. Previously only obtainable in the Marvel themed LTMs, this ability allows you to temporarily resist damage and move faster, after a short duration, a kinetic blast injures and knocks away enemies.

Black Panther’s ability is now available in-game from r/FortNiteBR

Reddit user u/ManavMitrani discovers the new ability in-game.

Some players are claiming to have found Black Panther’s Kinetic Armour at one of the Quinjet sites around the map. Follow the blue smoke and shoot down the drones to give it a try.

Combat Shotgun Buff

When it was first introduced back in Fortnite Season 9, the Combat Shotgun was a vital part of your loadout. The high fire rate, insane range and crazy damage made this weapon almost unbeatable with any other shotgun.

Upon its Chapter 2 return however, the Combat received a significant nerf. Damage was reduced to the point where it is almost completely useless. Patch v14.30 gives the Combat Shotgun a slight buff, aiming to make it a little more viable. However, with the base damage of the legendary variant only increasing from 55 to 63, it is still not particularly dangerous.

Rally Royale LTM

A new car-based Limited Time Mode releases later this week. Rally Royale will see you and your friends racing to collect tickets and reach the finish line ahead of the competition.

Rally Royale [Duos, Squads, Solo] You’ll need speed and wit to take home this victory. Collect tickets to unlock the finish line and then get there quick or get left in the dust. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel ?? (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

According to popular leaker @iFireMonkey, Rally Royale is expected to feature Solo, Duo and Squad variants in the future.

Cosmetics

Below you can see all upcoming cosmetics courtesy of popular Fortnite leaker @HYPEX. You can take a closer look at some of these spooky new skins in our Fortnitemares 2020 post.

All new cosmetics & variants! pic.twitter.com/MRTmxixyVk — HYPEX ?? (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

Fortnite patch v14.30 also added the Daredevil Cup to the compete tab. This event takes place tomorrow and is the first tournament in the Marvel Knockout Super Series.

