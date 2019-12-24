Fortnite Polar Legends Pack price and release date news for new Epic skins bundle

According to leakers, this week will see the release of the Epic Fortnite Polar Legends Pack on all platforms.

And what makes this Fortnite Battle Royale skins bundle a little is that it is rumoured to include a lot of skins.

The Polar Legends Pack leaked earlier in December, following similar reveals of the Winterfest event.

The term Legends usually refers to popular skins that a lot of players enjoy purchasing.

There have been two previous bundles launched by Epic Games, the Lava Legends and Frozen legends packs.

And now it appears the third will be coming this week, this time themed around the holiday season.

FORTNITE POLAR LEGENDS PACK PRICE AND RELEASE DATE

The Fortnite Polar Legends Pack will reportedly include four skins, these being the Frozen Nog Ops, Frozen Fishtick, Codename E.L.F and The Devourer.