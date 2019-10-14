Fortnite Save the World FREE codes: Epic Games making STW free during Season 11?

Fortnite Save the World gamers have been waiting for a big update, and it appears they might be getting it with Season 11.

Rumours today suggest that Fortnite Save the World might be going Free-to-play during Season 11.

This stems from reports that Save the World is no longer available to buy from Digital Store Fronts.

And there are also rumours that Save the World is coming to Nintendo Switch, alongside PC, PS4 and Xbox.

If you head over to the official Microsoft Store, it now reads: “Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founders Pack is currently not available.”

However, while this all seems like positive stuff, it should be noted that Epic Games have not confirmed their plans yet.

We don’t even know when Fortnite Season 11 will be launching on all major platforms this week.

It seems certain to happen soon since the game is currently offline and unavailable to play.