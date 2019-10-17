Fortnite Save the World free codes: Will Epic Games make STW free during Chapter 2?

Fortnite Save the World is available to buy again on digital stores and has not yet become free-to-play.

Epic Games announced some time ago that they are set to make it a free download like the popular Battle Royale mode.

This would be after some big changes had been made to the game, some of which have now been implemented.

And fans were hopeful of something big happening in the game along with the Fortnite Chapter 2 update.

STW became unavailable to play and buy from digital storefronts at the same time Battle Royale saw its blackout.

So with the timing in place, it made sense that Epic Games could move to relaunch Save the World in a big way.

However, when servers went back online, nothing anywhere as big as this was revealed by the team.

Save the World gamers did get an updated roadmap for much of the rest of the year, with no sign of a F2P launch.