Fortnite Season 10 end time update but when does Fortnite Season 11 start?

From what has been shared by Epic Games regarding the Fortnite Season 10 Battle Pass and Overtime challenge, we now have an official end date and time to work with.
Fortnite Season 10 has an end date set for October 13, 2019, at least for the Battle Pass and other in-game events.
But curiously, we have yet to be given an official start date for Fortnite Season 11, which is a little strange.
With just a few days to go before the next Fortnite live event kicks off and the Battle Pass, we don’t know much about what will follow it.
New teasers are usually shared in the run-up to a new Fortnite Season launch, including pictures and riddles shared on Twitter.
But with Fortnite Season 11, we don’t know anything about what will happen past October 13.
FORTNITE SEASON 10 END TIME
A new countdown at Dusty Depot seems to have confirmed that the next major event in Fortnite Battle Royale will happen at 7pm, BST, on Sunday, October 13.
This will be available to watch in-game and looks set to include some massive changes for the game.
Fans are expecting to see the current Fortnite map destroyed and replaced by something new.
And if something this big happens, it’s safe to say that Fortnite Season 10 will be over.
For gamers in the United States, the Fortnite event time should kick off around 2pm, EST.
Speculation is rife that this new “End” event will include transportation to a new area currently not on the playable map, but between Dusty Depot and Loot Lake.
The event will include The Visitor and some kind of Time Loop issues, although it’s hard to be sure at this point what will happen.
FORTNITE SEASON 11 START DATE
While it’s all well and good knowing when Fortnite Season 10 is going to end, it doesn’t give us many hints on when Season 11 will start.
During past seasonal change-overs, the new Battle Pass and Trailer have gone live on a Thursday after the in-game event.
That would mean a very long wait for fans, and it would also mean that the map hadn’t been destroyed.
This would mean a Season 11 start date on October 17, which is still a possibility for gamers.
But some fans believe that because the end of Season 10 is unique, Epic Games may kick into gear earlier.
Is there a chance that servers could be shut down straight after the event and Season 11 be kicked off on October 14?
Dataminers are still scrabbling to find out what we can, and more hints could be shared in the coming days.
A list of possible new locations for the next map has been sourced, and they sound very similar to the current Places of Interest.
This includes: Beachy Bluffs, Camp Cod, Dirty Docks, Frenzy Farm, Holly Hedges, Lazy Lake, Mountain Meadow
For now, the best things fans can do is to keep an eye on all the major social media channels and make sure they tune in on October 13.