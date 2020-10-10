Fortnite star “Yung Calc” appears on local television

james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett)

The Season X Trios Champion featured in a news segment about the rapid growth of esports in the US.

Aside from his obvious Fortnite talent, Jonathan “Calc” Weber is known in the community for his elite troll posts and controversial opinions. Earlier this year, he and brother Avery “Haz” Weber were signed by Arizona-based Esports org, Built by Gamers.

Used to streaming to thousands of people via his Twitch channel, Calc recently appeared on local television. The segment, which aired on WBNS-TV (a CBS-affiliated station broadcasting across Columbus and central Ohio), discussed the increasing popularity of esports and how young people around the world are making bank playing videogames.

guys im gonna be on the news tonight can you guys say “wow good job calc” — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) October 9, 2020

Calc was interviewed by presenter Dave Holmes about his Fortnite success, with the pair enjoying a few Victory Royales at the same time.

After a brief description of how the Battle Royale genre works, they got straight onto the topic of money. With Calc’s competitive Fortnite earnings equating to roughly $ 300k, he’s a perfect example of what is possible. When asked about any extravagant purchases he has made, Calc replied “I’m not saying it was a good idea, but I did buy a Rolex a while ago”.

Holmes then delved into the subject of parental support. Being a pro player in any title obviously requires a huge time investment and it’s hard for many parents to justify letting their kids sit around playing games all day. Calc explained that his mother has always had his back and credited this as one of the reasons that he got to where he is now.

Check out the full interview in the video above.

Calc offered some fantastic thoughts regarding his future as a professional gamer. “I’ll try to make this my career, but if it doesn’t work out it’s not that big of a deal” he said, adding “I’m still getting a high school diploma, I could still go to college if I wanted to”. The piece then went on to detail the growth of collegiate esports and the increased availability of esports-based scholarships.

It was great to see esports featured in a positive light on mainstream media for once. The segment was well put together and offered some genuine insight and advice for parents. GG to Calc who did an excellent job representing the Fortnite scene.

