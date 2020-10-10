Home Gaming Fortnite star "Yung Calc" appears on local television
Gaming

Fortnite star “Yung Calc” appears on local television

0

james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett)

The Season X Trios Champion featured in a news segment about the rapid growth of esports in the US.

Aside from his obvious Fortnite talent, Jonathan “Calc” Weber is known in the community for his elite troll posts and controversial opinions. Earlier this year, he and brother Avery “Haz” Weber were signed by Arizona-based Esports org, Built by Gamers.

Used to streaming to thousands of people via his Twitch channel, Calc recently appeared on local television. The segment, which aired on WBNS-TV (a CBS-affiliated station broadcasting across Columbus and central Ohio), discussed the increasing popularity of esports and how young people around the world are making bank playing videogames.

Calc was interviewed by presenter Dave Holmes about his Fortnite success, with the pair enjoying a few Victory Royales at the same time.

After a brief description of how the Battle Royale genre works, they got straight onto the topic of money. With Calc’s competitive Fortnite earnings equating to roughly $ 300k, he’s a perfect example of what is possible. When asked about any extravagant purchases he has made, Calc replied “I’m not saying it was a good idea, but I did buy a Rolex a while ago”.

Holmes then delved into the subject of parental support. Being a pro player in any title obviously requires a huge time investment and it’s hard for many parents to justify letting their kids sit around playing games all day. Calc explained that his mother has always had his back and credited this as one of the reasons that he got to where he is now.

Check out the full interview in the video above.

- Advertisement -

Calc offered some fantastic thoughts regarding his future as a professional gamer. “I’ll try to make this my career, but if it doesn’t work out it’s not that big of a deal” he said, adding “I’m still getting a high school diploma, I could still go to college if I wanted to”. The piece then went on to detail the growth of collegiate esports and the increased availability of esports-based scholarships.

It was great to see esports featured in a positive light on mainstream media for once. The segment was well put together and offered some genuine insight and advice for parents. GG to Calc who did an excellent job representing the Fortnite scene.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19: PM to detail new measures to MPs on Monday
Next articleWhat is a Sleep Study… and Should You Get One? Esteemed New York Physician Dr. Carl Nicoleau Wants You to Know the Facts

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Xbox Series X/S gets its first TV ad, starring Daniel Kaluuya

0
Power your dreams!If you've been curious to know how Microsoft and Sony are planning to market their respective consoles to the broader masses at launch...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Alpha Skip-Ahead (2011.201008-0000)

0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. It’s important we note that some updates...
Read more
Gaming

Meet the Cakes from Cake Bash, Coming to Xbox One October 15

0
Laura Barnwell, Digital Acquisition Manager, CoatsinkTime to meet the delicious drawn to life cakes from Cake Bash and some of their never before seen...
Read more
Gaming

Marvel's Avengers dev promises updates as interest fades, player numbers dwindle

0
"We are confident we'll see players return."Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has said it is working on new updates for the game "as fast as...
Read more
Gaming

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards news for this week following Beyond Light reveal

0
Trials of Osiris will be offering fresh weapons and armour this week, with plenty of other rewards available in Destiny’s other activities. The Festival...
Read more
Gaming

Highlights & hilarious moments from DreamHack Open Finals

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The October DreamHack Fortnite action has concluded for NA-West, with Nick “Aspect” McGuire clutching first place. In June, following the success of their...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Bye-Bye, Sweatpants! 15 Reasons to Get Excited About Fashion This Fall.

Lifestyle 0
By Sara Bosworth Close Sara Bosworth, Jacob Gallagher Close Jacob Gallagher, Becky Malinsky, Rory Satran Close Rory Satranand Katharine K. Zarrella Close Katharine K. ZarrellaOct. 10, 2020 12:00 am ETIN THE MOOD FOR STYLE An inspiration...
Read more

Demi Lovato Gushes Over Her Natural Breasts That Developed After ‘Letting Go’ Of Eating Issues

Celebrity 0
bshilliday Demi Lovato now has the bustline she’s dreamed of after years of eating issues kept her natural bosom smaller. She’s now glowing over how...
Read more

Fireball video: Huge meteor strikes above US 'I thought it was a nuclear strike!'

Science 0
A meteor struck the atmosphere over the northeast US which some have described as the most amazing thing they had "ever" witnessed. The fireball...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: