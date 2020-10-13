Fortnite update 14.30 patch notes, server downtime schedule, Galactus news, Rally Royale

UPDATE 2: Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed more about update 14.30. In an email sent to fans, Epic has announced plans to introduce a new Rally Royale LTM. The limited time vehicular-based game mode tasks players with reaching the finish line in the quicket time possible, all the while collecting tickets. Elsewhere, Combat Shotguns have been given a boost, making them more powerful at all ranges. According to the various Fortnite leaks, Galactus can now be seen on the Challenge table map (see below), while various Halloween skins will be released in the coming weeks. UPDATE: Fortnite update 14.30 server downtime has started on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android. The offline server downtime is expected to last a couple of hours, meaning the game will be back online at 11am BST. ORIGINAL: Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a brand new update for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android. Fortnite update 14.30 fixes a whole host of issues in Battle Royale, Mobile, Creative and Save the World. - Advertisement - It’s also likely to introduce new features to the game, including map changes, new bosses and lots more. Express Online will have the full list of patch notes when the update goes live.

Unfortunately, however, because this is a numbered update and not just a hotfix, patch 14.30 will coincide with a period of server downtime. The Fortnite servers will be take offline at 9am BST for fans in the UK. Players are typically unable to join games around 30 minutes prior to the downtime, before everybody is kicked out at 9am. There’s no official end time for the server maintenance, but it typically stays offline for a couple of hours. “Heads-up, heroes and villains!” reads an Epic Games tweet. “v14.30 is scheduled to release tomorrow, October 13. Downtime for the patch will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).”

Maybe we’re stretching here, but the “Heads Up” in the tweet may be hinting at the appearance of Galactus. The Devourer of Worlds has been used in marketing materials for Season 4, so an appearance is inevitable, it’s just a matter of when. The Marvel supervillain has already dispatched Gatherer drones to the Fortnite island, while Silver Surfer showed up at the start of the season. - Advertisement - If not Galactus, then fans can expect another Marvel character to appear as a boss, following the likes of Doctor Doom, Iron Man and Wolverine. It’s safe to assume that the map will be updated with one or two new areas, and we wouldn’t be surprised if a new weapon joins the game. Fortnite update 14.30 will also add the next wave of challenges to the game, as well as new skins and shop items. According to the patch notes below, the imminent Fortnite update also fixes an audio problem with the Last Forever emote. That’s on top of fixes for map marker issues and lots more.

Fortnite update 14.30 early patch notes in full… GENERAL TOP ISSUES: • Audio of Last Forever Emote playing even with licensed audio muted. – The audio of the Last Forever Emote may still play even when licensed audio is muted in the Audio settings. - Advertisement - BATTLE ROYALE TOP ISSUES: • Placing a map marker cancels movement. – Opening the map and placing a marker will cancel held player movements, requiring them to be input again. MOBILE TOP ISSUES: • XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match. / Incorrect levelling-up. – We’re aware of an issue that can sometimes occur on mobile involving the XP from punch cards bar being visually incorrect in a match. This can cause players to appear to level up during the match even if they really didn’t. In these instances, please reference the XP bar in the Lobby for an accurate display. SAVE THE WORLD TOP ISSUES: • Sword of the Daywalker has incorrect animation when swinging. – The Sword of the Daywalker pickaxe is currently using the two-handed swing animation. • Xbox Homeshare players can’t access STW. – Players who play Save the World via homeshare may be unable to play Fortnite Save the World.

