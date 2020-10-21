Fortnite update 14.40 patch notes: Server downtime, Fortnitemares, Zombies, Midas Ghosts

By

Fortnite developer Epic Games is getting ready to release update 14.40 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android.

The new Fortnite update has an October 21 release date and a 9am BST launch time for fans playing in the UK.

Needless to say, update 14.40 – which is shaping up to be a big one – will be accompanied by a period of server downtime and a lengthy list of patch notes (below).

While there’s no official downtime schedule, the servers are likely to come back online at around 11am BST.

Epic Games announced the news on Twitter: “Boo. v14.40 arises tomorrow, October 21. Downtime starts at approx. 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC).

“Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB).

“This is to make optimisations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance.”

As the tweet suggests, the new Fortnite update will lay the foundations for the 2020 Fortnitemares event.

- Advertisement -

Based on previous leaks, Zombie Husks will return to the Battle Royale map, alongside Broomsticks, consumable Candy, and a whole host of Halloween-themed skins.