Fortnite update notes: Epic reveal patch news for PS4 and Xbox One

Epic Games failed to provide detailed official patch notes for their first major Fortnite update, but have shared news regarding their second.

Today saw Epic Games release the second major patch for Fortnite Chapter 2 during a time in which in some game services have a degraded service status.

Patch v11.00.1 is available to download now on PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Android and addresses some known issues.

This means it has not added new content to the game and has been launched on only a limited number of platforms for now.

While it’s unusual for specific platforms to be updated before others, we do know that this new patch will be arriving today on the others.

This includes Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Epic Games has said they will announce when the patch is available.

Here’s the official statement from Epic Games, which reads: “We’ve released patch v11.00.1 on PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Android to address some issues. A download is required.