Home Gaming Fortnitemares 2020 features a Halloween concert from J Balvin
Gaming

Fortnitemares 2020 features a Halloween concert from J Balvin

0

By

And the return of spy boss Midas.

Fortnite has revived one of its most popular characters for this year’s Halloween event – and booked a big name for a concert.

Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge will see the fan favourite spy chief back in action after his apparent death earlier this year. Midas will appear in-game as a boss character, while new a new gameplay mechanic will see you return from the dead after being eliminated in Solo, Duos or Squad modes, eligible at winning a new Shadow Royale.

There’ll also be new map changes, fresh challenges and free cosmetics to unlock, live from today until 3rd November.

But what’s Halloween without a party? Fortnite will reward you for staying indoors this year on 31st October with a concert from Colombian superstar J Balvin, at 6pm Pacific time (2am the following morning in the UK), with rebroadcasts at 8pm and 2pm UK time on 1st November.

2

Midas was the architect behind this spring’s The Device live event, which saw his plan to defeat the game’s storm backfire and cause a map-flooding tidal wave. Poor Midas was then gobbled up by a shark and shoved out of the game’s storyline at the introduction of the next season. Subtle map changes have hinted at his return over the past couple of weeks, and he’ll return fully as a playable skin in the forthcoming Last Laugh bundle, available next month.

Today’s update, patch 14.40, also shrinks the size of Fortnite on PC from 89.5GB to just 29.8GB – Call of Duty: Warzone, take note.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGoogle Maps: Street view catches human head hanging out of a bin in a park
Next articleUS election: Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Persuading an undecided voter

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Ubisoft Connect releasing in October and replacing Uplay as the top gaming hub

0
ByUbisoft Connect launches later in October (Image: UBISOFT)It won’t be long before Ubisoft Connect is launched and replaces Uplay and the Ubisoft Club. Announced...
Read more
Gaming

Someone should make a game about: fatbergs

0
ByBe warned: this is a piece about fatbergs, which are really, really disgusting.Somewhere nearby, underground, growing in the dark, there may lurk a fatberg....
Read more
Gaming

Dirt 5 is a PlayStation 5 launch title

0
ByCodemasters has now confirmed Dirt 5 will launch for PlayStation 5 alongside the console itself - so from 12th November in some regions, and...
Read more
Gaming

Overwatch 2 release date leak is good news for PS4 and Xbox One gamers

0
ByIt’s been almost a year since Overwatch 2 was announced at BlizzCon and gamers had hoped to find out more about the final release...
Read more
Gaming

ScourgeBringer review – another Roguelite that's well worth your love

0
ByHitting an enemy in ScourgeBringer is like ringing a bell. There's something hollow going on, something metallic, something that resounds. And by hitting them...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scaring the hell out of players with its Halloween update

0
BySpooky season is upon us, and when it comes to dishing out the scares Modern Warfare really isn't playing around. Last night the game's...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid in Scotland: Licensed trade warns of 'battle' to survive

U.K. 0
ByStephen Montgomery, spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: "Recent restrictions were framed as a 'temporary' short, sharp shock, but the extension is an...
Read more

Ubisoft Connect releasing in October and replacing Uplay as the top gaming hub

Gaming 0
ByUbisoft Connect launches later in October (Image: UBISOFT)It won’t be long before Ubisoft Connect is launched and replaces Uplay and the Ubisoft Club. Announced...
Read more

Corbyn savaged for claiming Boris has failed Manchester ‘Coming from champagne socialist!'

U.K. 0
ByMr Johnson's bid to put the region in Tier 3 sparked a fierce political row with local leaders led by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress