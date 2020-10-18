Four easy lifestyle swaps to make sure you live longer and avoid lung cancer symptoms

By
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a well-rounded diet is crucial to prolonging your lifespan.
You could also boost your lifespan by doing regular exercise. It’s the “miracle cure” we’ve all been waiting for, according to the NHS.
Making some small diet or lifestyle changes could help to increase your life expectancy and avoid an early death.
One of the easiest ways to make sure that you live longer is to quit smoking, if you’re a smoker.
“Johns Hopkins-led study of 6,200 men and women over eight years found that those who adopted four smart behaviors reduced the chance of death from all causes within that time frame by an astounding 80 percent,” it said.
“Smoking affects coronary arteries and lungs, and smokers also have increased rates of cancer and risk of stroke.
“The healthiest people in the study maintained a body mass index [BMI]—a ratio of height to weight that measures body mass—of less than 25.
“The study found that the healthiest people followed a Mediterranean-style diet. That means a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, tree nuts with healthy oils, fish, whole-grain carbs and olive oil for cooking.”
Meanwhile, you could also increase your chances of living to 100 by drinking more coffee, it’s been claimed.
Coffee contains a number of antioxidants and beneficial nutrients that protect against a number of conditions.
You could lower your chances of developing diabetes, dementia and even Parkinson’s disease by drinking coffee.
But you should avoiding drinking more than four cups of coffee every day.