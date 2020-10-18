Home Health Four easy lifestyle swaps to make sure you live longer and avoid...
Health

Four easy lifestyle swaps to make sure you live longer and avoid lung cancer symptoms

0

By

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a well-rounded diet is crucial to prolonging your lifespan.

You could also boost your lifespan by doing regular exercise. It’s the “miracle cure” we’ve all been waiting for, according to the NHS.

Making some small diet or lifestyle changes could help to increase your life expectancy and avoid an early death.

One of the easiest ways to make sure that you live longer is to quit smoking, if you’re a smoker.

READ MORE: How to live longer – five alternatives to salt

“Johns Hopkins-led study of 6,200 men and women over eight years found that those who adopted four smart behaviors reduced the chance of death from all causes within that time frame by an astounding 80 percent,” it said.

“Smoking affects coronary arteries and lungs, and smokers also have increased rates of cancer and risk of stroke.

“The healthiest people in the study maintained a body mass index [BMI]—a ratio of height to weight that measures body mass—of less than 25.

- Advertisement -

“The study found that the healthiest people followed a Mediterranean-style diet. That means a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, tree nuts with healthy oils, fish, whole-grain carbs and olive oil for cooking.”

Meanwhile, you could also increase your chances of living to 100 by drinking more coffee, it’s been claimed.

Coffee contains a number of antioxidants and beneficial nutrients that protect against a number of conditions.

You could lower your chances of developing diabetes, dementia and even Parkinson’s disease by drinking coffee.

But you should avoiding drinking more than four cups of coffee every day.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKate Middleton parenting breaks ‘Royal Family etiquette’ – 'Duchess is a leader'
Next articleRanvir Singh issues apology as fans spot Strictly Come Dancing blunder: 'Sorry!'

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Can you get covid results at the weekend?

0
Some 705,428 people have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 since the pandemic began at the start of this year. A total of 16,171...
Read more
Health

The vegetable gel to prevent hair loss and stimulate hair growth at home

0
Losing your hair could be caused by a number of different conditions, said the NHS. Stress, weight loss, or even an iron deficiency can lead...
Read more
Health

Expert sends stark warning COVID deaths just ‘tip of the iceberg’

0
Richard Sullivan, Professor of Cancer and Global Health at King's College London, claimed authorities are "not being honest" with people if they fail to...
Read more
Health

Peyronie’s disease symptoms: How does your manhood stand? It could be a sign

0
Damage to the penis can take place during sex, athletic activity or the result of an accident. The next time you're feeling a bit...
Read more
Health

Stomach ulcer symptoms: A common condition could be masking an open sore

0
Usually, the first sign of a stomach ulcer is a burning or gnawing pain in the centre of the abdomen. Yet, this isn't always...
Read more
Health

The 10 COVID symptoms you should be looking out for – not including the 'classic' three

0
But just because you develop any of these symptoms, it doesn't necessarily mean that you have the infection. Tiredness, for example, is very common, and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Google Nest Audio review: If only it looked as good as it sounds

Tech 0
ByGoogle Nest Audio review (Image: GOOGLE)Four years after it was first launched, the Google Home smart speaker has finally been updated with a new...
Read more

Martin Lewis issues supermarket cash warning – 'they are not breaking any rules'

Lifestyle 0
ByHe said: "I know many people are saying 'why don't we just switch to a cashless society?' - I don't want that, because there...
Read more

Should Fortnite add a “fill” option for Arena?

Gaming 0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The setting would allow players to be automatically matched with teammates of a similar rank. The concept of Arena fills is nothing new,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: