FOX Sports Sun announces Tampa Bay Rays pre-and-postgame TV coverage for the World Series

TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 19, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the reigning American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to televise extended pre-and-postgame coverage for every World Series game between the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Thirty minutes prior to first pitch and immediately following the final out, fans are encouraged to watch FOX Sports Sun for the exclusive “Rays Live” pre-and-postgame shows featuring live interviews, highlights and analysis. Rich Hollenberg and Brian Anderson will anchor pre-and-postgame coverage throughout the World Series from the FOX Sports Studio, while Doug Waechter will serve as the network’s on-site correspondent from Arlington, Texas.

Every “Rays Live” pre-and-postgame show airing on FOX Sports Sun is also available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers, and FOXSportsGO.com.

Full schedule:

Game Date Matchup Pre-and-Postgame TV Coverage Information 1 Tuesday, Oct. 20 Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m. Postgame on FOX Sports Sun 2 Wednesday, Oct. 21 Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m. Postgame on FOX Sports Sun 3 Friday, Oct. 23 Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m. Postgame on FOX Sports Sun 4 Saturday, Oct. 24 Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m. Postgame on FOX Sports Sun 5* Sunday, Oct. 25 Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m. Postgame on FOX Sports Sun 6* Tuesday, Oct. 27 Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m. Postgame on FOX Sports Sun 7* Wednesday, Oct. 28 Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m. Postgame on FOX Sports Sun

*if necessary

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The Sinclair Regional Sports Networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.

