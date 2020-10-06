Home Sports FOX Sports Sun extends pre-and-postgame TV coverage for Tampa Bay Rays' American...
FOX Sports Sun extends pre-and-postgame TV coverage for Tampa Bay Rays' American League Division Series

TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 5, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to televise extended pre-and-postgame coverage for every American League Division Series game between the Rays and New York Yankees. Thirty minutes prior to first pitch and immediately following the final out, fans are encouraged to switch over to FOX Sports Sun for the exclusive “Rays Live” pre-and-postgame shows featuring live interviews, highlights and analysis.

Every “Rays Live” pre-and-postgame show airing on FOX Sports Sun is also available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers, and FOXSportsGO.com. Orestes Destrade and Rich Hollenberg will anchor pre-and-postgame coverage throughout the ALDS.

Full schedule:

GameDateMatchupPre-and-Postgame TV Coverage Information
1Monday, Oct. 5New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Sun

2Tuesday, Oct. 6New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 7:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Sun

3Wednesday, Oct. 7Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 6:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Sun

4*Thursday, Oct. 8Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 6:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Sun

5*Friday, Oct. 9New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Pregame on FOX Sports Sun live at 6:30 p.m.

Postgame on FOX Sports Sun

*if necessary

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The Sinclair Regional Sports Networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.

