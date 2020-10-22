Home Lifestyle Francis Chan, Dr. K.P. Yohannan, Hank Hanegraaff Confront Western Church in New...
Lifestyle

Francis Chan, Dr. K.P. Yohannan, Hank Hanegraaff Confront Western Church in New Video

0

By

    STONEY CREEK, ON, October 22, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Three of America’s high-profile church leaders are urging Christians to shun divisiveness and work towards greater unity and humility in the church.

Christians everywhere need to place less emphasis on “charismatic personalities” and “popularity contests” and focus more on humility and unity, agreed the three influential leaders, who’ve often challenged the status quo.

The trio — author and pastor Francis Chan, GFA World founder Dr. K.P. Yohannan, and radio show host Hank Hanegraaff, known as the “Bible Answer Man” — are featured in a new roundtable video discussion, The Key to Christian Unity Unlocked.

Click here to watch the roundtable discussion.

Former California megachurch pastor and best-selling Crazy Love author Chan, who now lives and ministers in one of Hong Kong’s poorest neighbourhoods, acknowledged “sound bites” from the nearly hour-long discussion would likely ignite controversy.

“(People will say) Francis is teaching some weird stuff, and K.P. is dressed really weird, and Hank… we all know (he) went off the deep end,” Chan said, referring to Hanegraaff’s embrace of Eastern Orthodox teachings.

Quest for ‘Deep Faith Beyond Personalities’
Describing the church in America as “splintered,” Chan said he’s being challenged to discover a deeper faith beyond 21st century American evangelicalism — which, he said, often focuses on personalities and theological squabbles.

Yohannan — who describes his own personal trials in his new book Never Give Up: The Story of A Broken Man Impacting A Generation — challenged believers of all theological stripes to practice humility and follow the example of the early church in the Book of Acts.

- Advertisement -

The mission pioneer – with Canadian-based organization GFA World, www.gfa.ca transforms millions of lives across Asia with God’s love — said God was teaching him humility and “to die to my reputation.”

“(In America), we think we are the church, and we’re to sit on the top of the mountain and lead the whole world,” Yohannan said.

The church, Yohannan said, should not consist of fragmented groups following charismatic individuals. “The early church fathers taught not to (the) individual, but to the Body (of Christ).”

Hanegraaff, author of Truth Matters, Life Matters More, agreed the church today has much to learn from the early church’s teachings and practices. “Christ is building his (church) and the gates of hell will not prevail upon it,” he said. “We are new creations in Christ. Because the Holy Spirit has empowered me for service, I have the ability by God’s grace to be a transformational agent in the world.”

GFA World, www.gfa.ca is a leading faith-based mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions, especially to those who have yet to hear about the love of God. In GFA World’s latest yearly report, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://press.gfa.org/news.

PHOTO CUTLINE: LEADERS CALL FOR CHURCH HUMILITY, UNITY: Three of America’s high-profile, influential church leaders are urging Christians to shun divisiveness and work towards greater unity and humility in the church. The trio — author and pastor Francis Chan, GFA World founder Dr. K.P. Yohannan, and radio show host Hank Hanegraaff, known as the “Bible Answer Man” — are featured in a new roundtable video discussion, The Key to Christian Unity Unlocked.

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDoes the 2020 World Series Champion deserve an asterisk?
Next articleAudrey Hepburn documentary brings star to life like NEVER before

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Choosing Upholstery Fabric Can Be Paralyzing. Here's How to Break Through

0
ByECONOMICAL RECOVERING Yes, laypeople can buy fabrics once available only to the trade, but at $ 300 or more a yard, mistakes can...
Read more
Lifestyle

Recipe for a Perfect One-Pot Chicken Stew

0
ByGREEN, LIGHT Plenty of fresh dill, in the sauce and as a garnish, makes this a remarkably fresh and vibrant fall stew. Photo: JENNY HUANG...
Read more
Lifestyle

To Survive, Restaurants Are Taking Takeout to the Next Level

0
BySHELL GAME This crawfish boil ‘Party in a Box’ was among the recent items available for prepaid pickup from Grand Café in Minneapolis. Photo: Isabel...
Read more
Lifestyle

Four Ways the Pandemic Might Change Entertainment

0
ByBrian Grazer and Ron Howard, during WSJ's Tech Live 2020, talk about consumer trends toward home entertainment and say that cinema will return as...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Royal Mint launches new Disney Winnie to Pooh 50p coin – here's how to get one

0
ByChristopher was the son of A.A. Milne and the inspiration behind the characters in his father's book series, Winnie the Pooh. As well as being...
Read more
Lifestyle

'Rebecca' Debuts on Netflix This Week. The Book Is Far More Tantalizing.

0
ByRETURN TO MANDERLEY ‘Rebecca’ is as much a search for self as it is a murder mystery, May-December romance and procedural drama, all compelling...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Giants vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

Sports 0
ByVinnie Iyer When the Giants (1-5) travel to face the Eagles (1-4-1) in Philadelphia on "Thursday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon...
Read more

Iran behind threatening pro-Trump emails to U.S. voters, feds say

US 0
ByEric Geller The threatening emails, purportedly sent by a far-right extremist group called the Proud Boys, told recipients, “You will vote for Trump on Election...
Read more

Naga Munchetty: BBC host teases 'highly privileged information' about co-star Charlie

Celebrity 0
ByNaga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have long impressed BBC Breakfast fans with their quirky and bold outfits, as they bring viewers the morning's news...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress