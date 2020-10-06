Home Lifestyle Francis Chan Says Life 'Totally Shaped' by GFA World Founder
Lifestyle

Francis Chan Says Life 'Totally Shaped' by GFA World Founder

0

    STONEY CREEK, ON, October 06, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Former California megachurch pastor and bestselling author Francis Chan — who has moved to Asia to serve the poor — has revealed how his view of “true” faith was turned upside down by GFA World founder and mission pioneer Dr. K.P. Yohannan.

Chan says his dramatic shift from well-known pastor in affluent Southern California to “anonymous” ministry in the slums of Hong Kong was inspired by Yohannan’s modest lifestyle and humble faith, described in Yohannan’s new book, Never Give Up: The Story of a Broken Man Impacting A Generation (www.gfa.ca/offer/nevergiveup).

“I’ve learned more about a true walk with Jesus and what leadership should look like from (Yohannan’s) life,” said 53-year-old Chan in a recent video conversation with the 70-year-old missionary statesman whom Chan referred to as his mentor. “My life has been totally shaped by (him).”

Chan — founder of Cornerstone Community Church in California’s Simi Valley and author of Crazy Love — said Yohannan’s “passion for getting the gospel to the ends of the earth” challenged him to live a life serving the poor and marginalized without fanfare. He’s currently living in one of Hong Kong’s poorest neighbourhoods.

Chan said he was “very excited” about the release of Never Give Up– one of the latest books by Yohannan, president of GFA World, www.gfa.ca and author of Revolution in World Missions with more than four million copies in print.

“A lot of people are wrestling right now… a lot of people have questions,” Chan said. “It always comes back to Christ being central… people are not enjoying Jesus as much as they could be.”

Left Broken, in ‘Spiritual Agony’
Yohannan penned Never Give Up after a soul-searching four-year battle that he says left him broken and in “spiritual agony.” God took him on a journey through pain and persecution to refine his character and draw him closer to Christ, Yohannan says in the video.

“(God) asked me: ‘Are you willing to die to your reputation?'” Yohannan said.

The mission leader issued a fresh challenge to the church to transform the world with the love of God. “(God) is looking for a mighty minority that knows Him to turn the world upside down,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Published by GFA Books, Never Give Up can be ordered online at www.gfa.ca/offer/nevergiveup.

GFA World, www.gfa.ca is a leading faith-based mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions, especially to those who have yet to hear about the love of God. In GFA World’s latest yearly report, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://press.gfa.org/news.

PHOTO CUTLINE: FRANCIS CHAN’S REVELATION: In a recent video conversation with Dr. K.P. Yohannan, founder of GFA World, www.gfa.ca, author Francis Chan shares how learning from Yohannan’s life has led him into a “true walk with Jesus,” serving the poor. Yohannan’s new book Never Give Up: The Story of a Broken Man Impacting A Generation (www.gfa.ca/offer/nevergiveup) is now available.

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNail the Oversized Trend With This Affordable Flowy Blouse
Next articleLupus symptoms: What is lupus, what are the signs?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

The Audi R8 That Rezz Takes for a Spin

0
By A.J. Baime Oct. 6, 2020 9:31 am ETRezz (Ukrainian-born Isabelle Rezazadeh ), 25, the Toronto-based DJ, recording artist and producer currently featured in the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Car failure horror: Drivers could be forced to pay £1,500 for making a simple error

0
“They’ve become really popular in the past decade, particularly as a way to eke more power out of relatively small and efficient engines. “Turbos are...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lidl warns shoppers of buying restrictions as food shortage fears continue to grow

0
"Nonetheless, it is at our store managers discretion, should customers start to bulk-buy, to limit the purchasing of specific items at that store.” If customers...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bowel cancer – the easily missed symptom of the disease you need to watch out for

0
Bowel cancer screening The NHS offers two types of bowel cancer screening to adults registered with a GP in England. The first, it explains: “All men...
Read more
Lifestyle

Tesco, Asda, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons share latest delivery rules for shoppers

0
Tesco In an email from Tesco's UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry, shoppers were updated on the supermarket's delivery service. It explained Tesco has increased the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Princess Beatrice: How Bea chose not to follow Queen's tradition with key wedding detail

0
Edoardo designed the engagement ring himself, and Beatrice’s wedding ring was designed to sit perfectly next to it.  British jeweller Shaun Leane designed the rings...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Eddie Van Halen dead: Legendary guitarist dies after battle with throat cancer aged 65

Celebrity 0
He wrote: "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle...
Read more

Lupus symptoms: What is lupus, what are the signs?

Health 0
Lupus is an autoimmune disease, which means your body’s natural defence system starts to attack your body. It isn’t known what causes lupus, but...
Read more

Francis Chan Says Life 'Totally Shaped' by GFA World Founder

Lifestyle 0
    STONEY CREEK, ON, October 06, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Former California megachurch pastor and bestselling author Francis Chan -- who has moved to Asia to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: