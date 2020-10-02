Frank Windsor dead: Z-Cars and Softly, Softly cast favourite dies aged 92

Frank married Mary Corbett in 1959 and they had two children together.

Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor following the news of his death.

One person wrote: “Sad news breaking actor Frank Windsor of Z cars fame has died today at 93 another legend of the screen passes RIP.”

Another fan added: “Goodness, what a long career Frank Windsor had. imdb lists his first tv credit as 1955. So many stops along the way, colonising my DVD shelves as he went. If these upcoming Play For Today repeats could find room for ‘Headmaster’, that would be a fine tribute.”

Source:Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Like this: Like Loading...