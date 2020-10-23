Home Entertainment Freddie Mercury partner: Did Freddie leave Jim Hutton anything in his will?
Freddie Mercury partner: Did Freddie leave Jim Hutton anything in his will?

In the end, Freddie gave his home, recording royalties and most of his wealth to Mary, with the remainder going to his parents and sister.

As well as that, Freddie left money to some other people in his life, including £500,000 to his chef Joe Fanelli, his personal assistant Peter and to Jim, while he left £100,000 to his driver Terry Giddings.

He also left the responsibility of burying his remains to Mary, who buried them in an undisclosed location which it is believed is only known by her.

Mary took over Freddie’s home on his death, and Jim left the house, at which point he moved back to Ireland.

