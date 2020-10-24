Freddie Mercury: The FINAL woman in his life 'They were intensely in love, shared a bed'

By

In the outrageous Queen video for It’s A Hard Life, Freddie looks up to the voluptuous woman leaning over the balcony above him. He sings the following classic lines to her: “Two lovers together, to love and live forever in each other’s hearts.” This wasn’t a stunt or a video play-acting. The woman was Barbara Valentin and her daughter says Freddie was “the love of her life.” Years later, Barbara could be seen sat at Freddie’s side at his final birthday party, with Mary on the other side.

The video was filmed in June 1984 at Arri Film studios in Munich. The band had recorded much of the 1984 album The Works there as well as previous album, 1982’s Hot Space. Since 1979, Freddie had been so taken with the German nightlife and his freedom from the invasive British press that he increasingly spent much of his free time there. It culminated in the years 1983-5 when he put down roots and bought a flat with Barbara. Freddie’s PA and close friend Peter Freestone said: “They had the most intense, loving relationship. I know one hundred percent they shared a bed on numerous occasions.” READ MORE: Freddie Mercury: Watch his final big birthday party

Freddie Mercury and Barbara Valentin

Freddie Mercury: Barbara Valentin was a German sex symbol

Freddie Mercury and Barbara Valentin on the It’s A Hard Life set

Barbara was notorious in Germany as the provocative star of saucy films. Freddie's friend Peter Straker said: "I was told he just met this woman who was larger than life. Barbara was very outrageous. She was the queen of nudity." Royal Ballet star Wayne Sleep added: "Freddie was with a woman. So I thought.'There you go. He's not predictable at all, is he, this boy?.'" Another friend said: "It was almost like he enjoyed being with someone who had a wilder reputation than him. SCROLL DOWN FOR A VIDEO GALLERY OF FREDDIE AND BARBARA TOGETHER

Freddie Mercury, Barbara Valentin and Mary Austin at his final birthday party

During the final years in Germany Freddie also met local Austrian restauranteur Winnie Kirchberger. Their tumultuous relationship lasted two passionate years – despite the fact that neither spoke the other’s language. Whatever her feelings for Freddie, Barbara was under no illusion about his sexuality. Like Mary before her, Barbara loved and supported Freddie and, in this case, provided even more vital and personal help to the men’s relationship. Freestone said: “it was sometimes comical to watch the arguments happening… Both Freddie and Winnie would be screaming at Barbara who had to do her best to try to sort out the jumbled emotions.”

Freddie Mercury’s girlfriend Barbara Valentin loved to shock