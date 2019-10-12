Free BT broadband boost for customers – how to tell if your speeds are about to get faster

BT is about to boost the broadband speeds for 700,000 customers across the UK. And that’s not the only good news as, along with bringing faster downloads to homes, the telecoms firm has also revealed that this upgrade will be dished out for free. So, how can you check if you are about the get better internet beamed into your home? BT says that those who can currently only access its lowest 10Mbps speeds will be getting the boost which should help increase things to 50Mbps.

That’s quite a big difference and should mean an HD movie can be downloaded in around 10 minutes rather almost an hour on that slower connection. This upgrade will be rolling out over the coming months with BT planning to have things fully in place by June 2020. Customers will be alerted to the change and some may need a new router which can either be installed by the customers themselves or a BT engineer. Along with those improved speeds, BT has also announced that it is moving all of its customer service calls back to the UK by the end of the year. This commitment was originally scheduled for Christmas 2020 but that’s now been brought forward by a whole 12 months.