Freeview DOWN: TV signal problems affect thousands, Freeview not working in major outage

Freeview down reports have been surging in ahead of New Year’s Eve with TV signal problems being reported in the UK. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has registered a huge spike in Freeview down reports. The Down Detector outage map says the Freeview issues are mainly affecting TV viewers in England and Wales.

Down Detector has listed some in Belfast and Scotland as also being affected by the Freeview outage. Down Detector stats say 94 per cent of reported Freeview problems today are around TV signal issues. They added that the main areas affected by today’s Freeview outage include London, Cambridge, Swindon, Norwich, Ipswich and Clacton-on-sea. The official Freeview Twitter account has confirmed the issues and say it is related to weather conditions.

They tweeted: “Current high pressure weather conditions across parts of the UK can cause picture break-up or loss of channels. “If you are affected please do not retune your TV, as reception will improve with the weather.” While the official Freeview website went into further detail saying the current weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the week. They said: “At the moment, it looks as though these [weather] conditions may continue throughout the week. “Viewers experiencing difficulty can still watch live and on-demand TV through players such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on an internet connected Freeview Play TV or one that has players available to view.”