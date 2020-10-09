Home Sports French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas score updates as Nadal...
Sports

French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas score updates as Nadal awaits

0

French Open LIVE – Semi-final score updates

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman

Set One highlights:

2-0: It’s gone from an almost disasterous start to a dream one for Novak Djokovic as he comes from 0-40 down on his opening service game to break Stefanos Tsitsipas’ serve in the following game. 

4-2: We’re racing through these games. Both players continue to hold serve but it’s Tsitsipas who must start turning the screw to avoid falling a set behind.

6-3: Pretty routine stuff from Djokovic, or at least he’s making it look like that, as he serves for the set. No sign of that arm injury which hindered him in the previous round.

Set Two highlights:

6-3, 1-1: A nervy start for Djokovic as he is forced to fend off several break points as Tsitsipas looks to get ahead in this second set.

6-3, 3-2: That’s the break Djokovic has been looking for as he takes the ascendancy in set.

6-3, 6-2: Another break for the world No 1 and that’s the second set wrapped up. Long way back here for Tsitsipas.

- Advertisement -

Set Two highlights:

6-3, 6-2, 2-1: Tsitsipas upping his level in this third set and he looks to find a way back into the match. Djokovic on serve.

6-3, 6-2, 3-3: Still as you were with neither player able to force a break.

6-3, 6-2, 5-4: Djokovic lets out a big roar to his box as he gets a crucial break. The Serbian will serve for the match…

6-3, 6-2, 5-5: Tsitsipas keeps his French Open campaign alive by converting his third break point of the game to level the scores in this set.

6-3, 6-2, 5-7: Who saw that coming? Tsitsipas breaks the world No 1 to take the match to a fourth set. He surely can’t come back now…. can he?

Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(0)

Set One highlights:

0-1: Rafael Nadal holds serve in the opening game of the match but not without a challenge. The game lasted more than 10 minutes.

1-3: Nadal breaks his opponent in his first service game but is then broken back immediately in impressive fashion. The Spaniard doesn’t let that bother him though as he breaks again.

- Advertisement -

2-4: This time Nadal holds to consolidate his break but Diego Schwartzman is impressive in holding to keep things within reach.

3-6: First set Nadal. Schwartzman pushed the world No 2 to deuce but a backhand into the net by the Argentine wrapped up the set in one hours and five minutes.

Set Two highlights:

3-6, 1-1: Both players hold their service games pretty comfortably, Nadal to love.

3-6, 1-3: Nadal breaks in the third game and then kicks on to extend his lead in this second set. All of a sudden starting to look like a long way back for Schwartzman.

3-6, 3-4: Almost another break but Schwartzman holds on by the skin of his teeth. The Spaniard is trying to shift through the gears now.

3-6, 3-6: This can only go one way from here as Nadal takes the second set with another break.

Set Three highlights:

- Advertisement -

3-6, 3-6, 1-3: Nadal gets the break in the final set and he is now on the home stretch. Time for Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas to start finishing their warm-ups.

3-6, 3-6, 2-3: Who saw that coming? Schwartzman get his second break of the match to give himself a lifeline.

3-6, 3-6, 2-4: Well that lasted long. Nadal breaks straight back in the following game to regain his advantage.

3-6, 3-6, 3-4: There are still plenty of twists and turns left in this one as there is a fourth break in a row. Schwartzman with a chance to draw level on serve…

3-6, 3-6, 5-5: Schwartzman is fighting for his life out there on court Philippe-Chatrier as this set looks destined for a tiebreak.

3-6, 3-6, 6-6: Schwartzman almost broke in the 10th game but Nadal clung on to take this match to a decider.

3-6, 3-6, 6-7(0-7): Nadal absolutely dominates Schwartzman in the tiebreak to book his place in the final without dropping a point.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrump campaign ready to unleash thousands of poll watchers on Election Day
Next articleDogs Once Made Pretty Nice Wool Blankets, Too

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Padres manager Jayce Tingler reflects on season-ending loss

0
Padres manager Jayce Tingler reflects on season-ending loss
Read more
Sports

Anthony Davis' trade request was an absolute mess — and it gave the Lakers star everything he wanted

0
Jordan Greer When Anthony Davis takes the floor for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, he will be playing for a championship,...
Read more
Sports

Inside the magic of Lakers’ Black Mamba jerseys designed by Kobe Bryant

0
Sporting News The Los Angeles Lakers planned on saving their "Black Mamba" uniforms for Game 7 of the NBA Finals, according to ESPN. But with a...
Read more
Sports

Tampa Bay to give Nick Foles fits

0
Is 3-1 Chicago for real? Not so fast. Geoff Schwartz likes Tampa Bay to roll on Thursday Night Football
Read more
Sports

When will Bills vs. Titans be played? More Tennessee positive COVID-19 tests postpone Week 5 game

0
Tom Gatto A new set of positive COVID-19 tests has forced a second consecutive Titans game to be postponed. Unbeaten Tennessee's home matchup with 4-0 Buffalo,...
Read more
Sports

Freddie Freeman on this Braves team: ‘They’re special’

0
Video Details Oct 8, 2020 at 6:18p ET | MLB | Duration: 1:39Atlanta Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman speaks with Tom Verducci following his team's...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Marvel's MODOK TV Show Looks Nothing Like We Expected

Tv & Radio 0
However, the animated series is going to explore his rather mundane family life. Talk about a twist! While I suspect M.O.D.O.K. will be incredibly...
Read more

Alicia Keys says 'it was definitely scary' writing her new autobiography

Celebrity 0
Alicia Keys has some important advice for everyone, famous or not: “I would actually encourage everyone to write their own story down,” Keys tells...
Read more

Bella Hadid Hugs Gigi’s Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pic

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt tribute to her sister Bella on her 24th birthday, and shared a gorgeous pic of her little sis...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: