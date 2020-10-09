French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas score updates as Nadal awaits

French Open LIVE – Semi-final score updates

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman

Set One highlights:

2-0: It’s gone from an almost disasterous start to a dream one for Novak Djokovic as he comes from 0-40 down on his opening service game to break Stefanos Tsitsipas’ serve in the following game.

4-2: We’re racing through these games. Both players continue to hold serve but it’s Tsitsipas who must start turning the screw to avoid falling a set behind.

6-3: Pretty routine stuff from Djokovic, or at least he’s making it look like that, as he serves for the set. No sign of that arm injury which hindered him in the previous round.

Set Two highlights:

6-3, 1-1: A nervy start for Djokovic as he is forced to fend off several break points as Tsitsipas looks to get ahead in this second set.

6-3, 3-2: That’s the break Djokovic has been looking for as he takes the ascendancy in set.

6-3, 6-2: Another break for the world No 1 and that’s the second set wrapped up. Long way back here for Tsitsipas.

6-3, 6-2, 2-1: Tsitsipas upping his level in this third set and he looks to find a way back into the match. Djokovic on serve.

6-3, 6-2, 3-3: Still as you were with neither player able to force a break.

6-3, 6-2, 5-4: Djokovic lets out a big roar to his box as he gets a crucial break. The Serbian will serve for the match…

6-3, 6-2, 5-5: Tsitsipas keeps his French Open campaign alive by converting his third break point of the game to level the scores in this set.

6-3, 6-2, 5-7: Who saw that coming? Tsitsipas breaks the world No 1 to take the match to a fourth set. He surely can’t come back now…. can he?