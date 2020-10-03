Home Gaming Frictional shows off five unsettling minutes of Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay
Gaming

Frictional shows off five unsettling minutes of Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay

0

We’re only a few weeks away from the release of Frictional Games’ latest horror opus, Amnesia: Rebirth, and the developer, while still being coy about specifics, has now shared a five-minute gameplay trailer and teased some of the overhauled mechanics set to terrify at launch.

The atmospheric gameplay trailer speaks for itself, showing just a tiny portion of protagonist Tasi Trianon’s “harrowing” journey through the Algerian desert in the 1930s. Over on the PlayStation Blog, however, Frictional’s creative director Thomas Grip has shared a little more detail on how Rebirth updates the systems driving 2010’s acclaimed Amnesia: The Dark Descent to create a more modern – and more terrifying – experience.

Frictional’s goal, says Grip, is to effectively simulate the kind of Gothic horror – often defined by “vulnerable protagonists exploring unsettling environments” – associated with the work of writers like Poe, Stoker, and Lovecraft. To that end, it’s overhauled some of the original Amnesia’s most memorable mechanics, including light sources and sanity.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

In Rebirth, The Dark Descent’s tinderboxes have been replaced with matches, partly to better fit the 1930s time period, but also because of the gameplay possibilities matches afford. Grip says matches can still be used to illuminate candles and lights around the environment – vital for enhancing the sense of exploration – but explains that interesting choices emerge from the fact they’re their own light source. Should players, for instance, burn through their limited supply to provide light in the moment or should they save them to illuminate light sources later on?

Then there’s the fact that matches blow out if a player move too quickly, forcing them to slow down – even while their instincts tell them to do otherwise. Grip says these kind of details enable the developer to simulate memorable, but entirely unscripted, moments of terror.

A match might burn out unexpectedly, for instance, plunging the player into darkness. And when they successfully manage to light another, a lumbering monstrosity might have roamed into view of its own accord, suddenly illuminated inches from the player’s face: “A moment straight out of a Poe story, but all built by dynamic gameplay.”

Basically, don’t run.

As for Rebirth’s sanity system, it apparently delivers a notable evolution of The Dark Descent’s comparatively “simplistic” version. According to Grip, the changes are intended to serve Rebirth both mechanically and narratively, and are now based around a mysterious disease afflicting Tasi. The more afraid she is – from the darkness or from witnessing horrors – the worse her symptoms become, giving players a “much more visceral reason to care about the fear”. What’s more, taking inspiration from the slow-burn approach to existential horror seen in Frictional’s previous game SOMA, Tasi’s condition will apparently worsen over time.

Grip also notes that Rebirth’s fear system is intrinsically tied to its “failure” system. While The Dark Descent’s effort – which respawned players a short way back in slightly different environmental conditions – was generally effective, says Grip, it could be easily gamed, with players able to simply charge a threat until it was no more.

2
The effects of Tasi’s affliction become more pronounced as her fear increases.
- Advertisement -

In Rebirth though, fear and failure have tendrils that stretch throughout the game, and will have a long-term impact on the experience. “Not only will it threaten the life of [Tasi]”, explains Grip, “but also of her loved ones.” This should help create a “looming sense of dread and… capture that feel of character’s descent down a spiral of despair.”

SOMA was, of course, an electrifying effort, both terrifying and profoundly affecting, yet Grip says the studio believes it’s managed to make gameplay more closely support the narrative this time around, creating a more “coherent whole” that it hopes will be “just as impactful as the mind swapping was in SOMA, if not more so.”. Expect plenty of quickening pulses when Amnesia: Rebirth comes to PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic) and PlayStation 4 on 20th October.

Source:Gaming

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Below Deck’ Cast Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who
Next articleHigh cholesterol: The UK cities the least clued-up on cholesterol – and how to lower it

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date: New leak hints towards BoTW 2 launch window

Newslanes - 0
Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, with the title in development right now. And...that's pretty much all we...
Read more
Gaming

PS5 pre-order news and PlayStation 5 UK stock latest following next-gen prediction

Newslanes - 0
The PS5 pre-order situation turned out to be harder than many gamers thought it would be, and there are still many people in the...
Read more
Gaming

This Week on Xbox: October 2, 2020

Newslanes - 0
We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Game Pass money saving deal is ideal prep for Xbox Series X release date

Newslanes - 0
A great deal is running on Xbox Game Pass right now which is deal prep for the Series X launch (Image: MICROSOFT)Xbox Game Pass...
Read more
Gaming

Crash Bandicoot 4 plays best on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X

Newslanes - 0
Activision impressed us with the brilliant Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and with the new Crash Bandicoot 4 - It's About Time, it looks...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Beta (2010.201001-0000)

Newslanes - 0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Beta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Coronavirus: New restrictions for swathes of northern England

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than a third of the UK is now under heightened restrictionsTighter restrictions have come into force in parts...
Read more

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks & ‘Rolls’ In New Bikini Pics

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Jade Boren Gracie McGraw revealed the parts she had always ‘hated’ about her body, but now celebrates for being ‘sexy,’ in these beautiful bikini photos!Gracie...
Read more

High cholesterol: The UK cities the least clued-up on cholesterol – and how to lower it

Health Newslanes - 0
Having elevated levels of cholesterol – the fatty substance found in your blood – can lead to coronary heart disease and other diseases of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: