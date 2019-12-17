Frost: Parking here while defrosting your car could cost you £40 and invalidate insurance

Leaving a car engine running on the side of a road is a criminal offence and motorists could get caught out with expensive charges.

The Highway Code says motorists must not leave a vehicle running unnecessarily while the car is stationary on a public road.

This is because council officials will say you are unnecessarily polluting the environment which carries a severe punishment.

Motorists caught could be hit with an on-the-spot £20 fine which can be doubled if motorists refuse to pay the charge before a certain time.

