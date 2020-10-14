Home Business FTSE 100 LIVE: Asian equities fall as vaccine trials halt and US...
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: Asian equities fall as vaccine trials halt and US aid package talks sour

0

This comes as hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected a $ 1.8 trillion relief proposal from the White House.

“U.S. stimulus talks are still going nowhere dimming the prospect of a new round of support this side of the election,” said Sydney-based NAB strategist Rodrigo Catril.

“So, for now it is hard to see a deal being agreed before Nov. 3, the market is still travelling with the notion that a new round of stimulus is coming, but at this stage this looks more likely after the election.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.2 percent. Japan’s Nikkei .N225 dipped 0.2 percent while Australia’s benchmark index .AXJO was off a touch and South Korea .KS11 stumbled 0.7 percent.

FOLLOW BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES FROM EXPRESS.CO.UK

 

10.45am update: FTSE rise dampened slightly

The FTSE-100 index at 10.45am was up 22.88 at 5992.59.

It is down 11.57 on it earlier gains this morning.

- Advertisement -

10.30am update: Just East Takeaway see lockdown boom

The company has been an its sales growth soar to 46 percent over the third quarter.

Chief executive Jitse Groen said JET is “well-positioned for autumn and winter, our traditional growth season”.

Meanwhile Citi’s Monique Pollard said it reflected “very strong” trends with also a “lunchtime order opportunity” pushing sales.

9.45am update: FTSE continues to rise

The FTSE-100 index at 9.45am was up 34.45 at 6004.16.

9.15am update: Fisheries standoff sparks sterling uncertainty

Sterling is on the defensive as uncertainty abounds over whether Britain and the European Union will have reached a Brexit deal in time for their self-imposed deadline on Thursday at the EU Summit.

Sterling overnight implied volatility gauges soared to a seven-month high of above 13%, indicating investors were prepared for unexpected moves in the British currency in the next hours.

- Advertisement -

MUFG’s head of research Derek Halpenny said the focus on fisheries, one of the last remaining sticking points in the talks, suggests a final deal was close.

However, any agreement will likely be far removed from what analysts had initially for, limiting the gains for sterling even if a deal is signed.

“We are only arriving at the possibility of a deal due to its being very narrow in scope…There is set to be considerable disruption and frictions on trade that may well still be underestimated by the markets that will likely curtail the period of pound appreciation following a likely deal over the coming weeks,” Halpenny said.

Sterling fell to a one-week low of $ 1.2865 and was last trading down 0.4% at $ 1.2883. It also fell to a five-day low of 91.21 pence versus the euro and was last trading hands down 0.3% at 91.08 pence.

8.25am update: FTSE soars on open

FTSE has shrugged off a pattern of bleak mornings this week by soaring on open today.

The UK index closed at 5,969 yesterday but has already risen to 6,001 today.

This marks a rise of 31.89 points (0.53%) in just 25 minutes.

- Advertisement -

More to follow… 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta: Pre-load Today on Xbox One
Next articleYakuza: Like a Dragon on Xbox Series X – how next-gen hardware delivers a cross-gen experience

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Supermarket marks its 50th birthday by sending a chicken nugget into space

0
A team of experts in the field of stratospheric exploration created the perfect vessel for the nugget to travel in. It was sent into...
Read more
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: Job market in coronavirus horror – MILLIONS may be out of work by Christmas

0
Despite the losses, Surich Asset Management founder Simon Yuen said he was confident Asian stock markets would retain positive fundamentals following the US election...
Read more
Business

Facebook Tweaked Its Rules, but You Can Still Target Voters

0
Sidney Fussell Facebook said on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend political advertising after Election Day, November 3. It’s the latest in a series of moves...
Read more
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: Pound soars to one-month high despite PM's imminent COVID warning

0
China has returned from an eight day Mid-Autumn festival with investors encouraged by a steady rebound in tourism and few coronavirus cases. Qingdao city said...
Read more
Business

Schools and care homes face food shortages – wholesalers' dire warning

0
According to the Federation of Wholesale Distributors some 20 percent of merchants in the food service sector could collapse.  These provide communal kitchens with produce...
Read more
Business

AI Can Help Diagnose Some Illnesses—if Your Country Is Rich

0
Will Knight Artificial intelligence promises to expertly diagnose disease in medical images and scans. However, a close look at the data used to train algorithms...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Clare Crawley Responds to Critics Who Don’t Think You Can Fall in Love Quickly

Celebrity 0
Johnni Macke Seeing with rose-colored glasses! Clare Crawley has a message for skeptics who don’t believe someone can find love in a short amount of...
Read more

Who's the Jets starting RB? Fantasy outlooks for Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine after Le'Veon Bell's release

Sports 0
Matt Lutovsky Le'Veon Bell was considered one of the best backs in the NFL after the 2017 season. but after sitting out '18, signing a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Tension at Stormont over NI Covid-19 restrictions

U.K. 0
Data for the most recent days may be revised upwards as new test results are received Deaths are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: