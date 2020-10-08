Home Business FTSE 100 LIVE: EasyJet crisis as coronavirus sparks eye-watering £800m losses
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: EasyJet crisis as coronavirus sparks eye-watering £800m losses

Australia’s benchmark index jumped 1.1 percent to a one-month high helped by a larger-than-expected fiscal stimulus announced in federal budget on Tuesday night.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.5 percent.

“It’s another good day for risk and equities have powered up,” Pepperstone strategist Chris Weston told Reuters. 

“Some talk of fiscal has been in play again, but this has become tiresome and the markets don’t need a reason to rally, they just don’t need to hear negative news. So, in the absence of any, we see equities flying and US Treasuries offered.”

8am update: Currency latest

The pound at 8am was 1.2951 dollars compared to 1.2913 dollars at the previous close.

The euro at 8am was 0.9095 pounds compared to 0.9111 pounds at the previous close.

7.45am update: EasyJet faces huge losses

Low-cost airline easyJet has warned it is set to slump to an annual loss of up to £845 million due to the pandemic in what will mark the first full-year loss in its history.

The group said it is braced for losses for the year to September 30 of between £815 million and £845 million.

The Luton-based carrier said losses reached between £295 million and £325 million in its fourth quarter, which were lower than those in the previous three months when planes were grounded during the lockdown.

It said it continued to keep its finances under review and “assess further funding opportunities” amid reports it has warned the Government it may need further financial support if the pandemic continues to batter demand.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “This year will be the first time in its history that easyJet has ever made a full-year loss.”

He added: “Aviation continues to face the most severe threat in its history and the UK Government urgently needs to step up with a bespoke package of measures to ensure airlines are able to support economic recovery when it comes.”

More to follow… 

